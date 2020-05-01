Vanessa Bryant Celebrates What Would've Been Daughter Gianna's 14th Birthday 4 Months After Death

Gianna Bryant was just 13 when she was killed alongside her NBA superstar husband Kobe Bryant in a January helicopter crash

Vanessa Bryant is honoring what would have been her late daughter Gianna Bryant's 14th birthday.

On Friday, Vanessa posted a tribute to the young basketball player, writing on Instagram, "Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday," she said. "I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

Gianna was killed alongside her father and Vanessa's husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, in a January helicopter crash.

Image zoom Vanessa and Kobe Bryant with their daughters Natalia and Gianna Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Vanessa is also mom to daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 10-month-old Capri.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters Mark First Easter Since Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

Earlier this month, Gianna and her two Mamba Academy teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, who also died in the crash, were named honorary picks during the WNBA draft.

At the time, Vanessa posted an emotional tribute to Gianna, sharing how proud she was of her daughter for being the “youngest draft pick.”

“I’m so proud of you, Gigi,” she wrote alongside a photo of her late daughter in her Mamba Academy uniform.

Image zoom Kobe and Gianna Bryant Ethan Miller/Getty

“God I miss you baby,” the mother of four continued. “You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express.”

RELATED: Unforgettable Gianna Bryant Throwbacks on What Would've Been Her 14th Birthday

At Kobe and Gianna’s memorial on Feb. 24, Vanessa tearfully spoke of how much she misses her late husband and daughter.

“My baby girl,” she said, taking a moment to compose herself. “Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful."

Vanessa continued, “She was daddy’s girl but I know she loved her mamma. She was one of my very best friends.”