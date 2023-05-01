Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Late Daughter Gianna's 17th Birthday: 'Miss You So Much, Sweet Angel'

"Happy birthday, sweet Gigi! We love you to the moon and back infinity +1," Vanessa wrote on Monday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 02:42 PM
Vanessa Laine Bryant; Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images (2)

Vanessa Bryant is paying tribute to her late daughter Gianna Bryant on what would have been her 17th birthday.

"Happy 17th birthday, baby girl. I love you and miss you so much, sweet Angel," Vanessa, 40, wrote on Instagram on Monday.

In a second post celebrating Gianna's birthday, Vanessa wrote, "Happy birthday, sweet Gigi! We love you to the moon and back infinity +1. Forever & Always. ❤️"

Several of the Bryants' famous friends wished Gianna a happy birthday in the comments of Vanessa's post. "Happy Birthday Gigi," WNBA star Candace Parker wrote.

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Late Daughter Gianna’s Birthday: ‘Miss You So Much, Sweet Angel'
Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Ciara, Taraji P. Henson and Kathy Hilton also commented on the photo on Monday.

Vanessa began the celebrations for Gigi's birthday early, reminding fans that proceeds from all sales of the Kobe IV Protro 'Mambacita' sneakers will go to the Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Late Daughter Gianna’s Birthday: ‘Miss You So Much, Sweet Angel'
Vanessa Bryant Instagram

On Saturday, she shared a photo of Mambacita merchandise, including Gianna's #2 jersey and sneakers.

"Celebrating my Gigi ❤️MAMBACITA #PlayGigisWay #BirthdayPrincess 5/1/06 Proceeds benefit @mambamambacitasports," she wrote.

Vanessa shared, "When you lace on the Kobe IV Protro 'Mambacita' it's a reminder to play with joy, curiosity and competitiveness, while never taking any opportunity for granted, just like Gigi. Available starting 5.1, dropping on SNKRS in select regions. All proceeds benefit the @mambamambacitasports foundation."

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Briant, and Natalia Bryant attend Tribeca Talks during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In March, Vanessa and her daughters Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3, honored the late Kobe Bryant during an emotional ceremony unveiling his handprints at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

"I'm honored to be here today to recognize the man that we all knew and love my dad, Kobe Bryant," Natalia said during her speech at the event.

Calling Kobe the "MVP of girl dads," she spoke about witnessing his intense work ethic as a basketball player and how despite his busy schedule, the Laker legend always made time for his four daughters.

"Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me," she said.

Natalia Byant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant, Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant and daughters. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Ending her speech, Natalia said that they will love Kobe "forever and always," and made sure to include Gianna, who died in the helicopter crash alongside their dad, in her regards.

"Dad, you're an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of," she said. "I'm honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you. We will love you forever and always. Love, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and Mommy."

