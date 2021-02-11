Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Natalia’s Latest College Acceptance After She Inks Modeling Deal

Natalia Bryant was accepted to the University of Oregon on Wednesday

College decision day may still be two months away, but Natalia Bryant is already weighing her options.

Proud mom Vanessa Bryant shared on Wednesday that her oldest daughter with late husband Kobe Bryant has been accepted to the University of Oregon, the latest college admission for the 18-year-old.

Vanessa, 38, shared a screenshot of the acceptance letter to her Instagram Story, and added a sweet sticker of congratulations celebrating the achievement.

While Natalia's decision as to where she'll take her academic career next year remains up in the air, her mom has been sharing various acceptances to social media, and revealed that Natalia does have a top five list in mind.

In mid-January, Vanessa shared a photo of a smiling Natalia proudly wearing a New York University shirt, and said the school was among her daughter's top choices.

"@nataliabryant chose not to apply ED to her top 5 schools," she wrote. "I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. 😂😋 #CaliGirlForever☀️🌴"

That same day, she also shared a photo of Natalia in a University of Southern California crewneck, with the caption "#Cali4Ever." Most colleges offer a decision deadline of May 1.

It's been a busy week for the teen, who announced on Monday that she has signed with IMG Models.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," Natalia said in a statement. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

She added on her Instagram Story: "I am beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of the IMG family!"

The announcement came several weeks after her 18th birthday on Jan. 19, which she celebrated with a large bouquet of balloons in the shape of "18."

"Thank you everybody for all the birthday wishes!!! Also, thank you for always making my birthday so special @vanessabryant❤️☺️," she wrote on Instagram.

Vanessa celebrated Natalia's special day by sharing several Instagram posts, including sweet throwbacks with Kobe, who died alongside 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash last January.

"Dear Natalia, Happy Birthday! Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are," Vanessa wrote. "You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives. Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters."

Vanessa called Natalia an "incredible big sister" to Bianka, 4, and Capri, 19 months, and "a beautiful role model" and thanked her "for being kind, polite and gracious in everything that you do. You have no idea how happy and proud mommy and daddy are that you're our daughter."