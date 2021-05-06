Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 39th Birthday at Disneyland, Gets Wishes from Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé

Vanessa Bryant lived it up at Disneyland for her birthday.

On Wednesday, Vanessa turned 39, celebrating the big day at the California theme park with her girls. She shared several photos from the day on Instagram, including a look at her "birthday breakfast" of taco, a nod to the Cinco de Mayo holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Vanessa also posted a sunny selfie, showing off a yellow flower in her hair while wearing a face mask for the outing. "Thanking my new 3yr. old friend, Manny, for my birthday flower. So sweet!" she wrote with the snapshot.

Several celebrities shared birthday shout-outs for Vanessa on Wednesday, including Beyoncé, who posted a throwback photo of Vanessa on her website and wrote "Happy Birthday Vanessa Bryant." She reposted the singer's tribute, writing, "Thank you. Love you lots."

Kim Kardashian shared a throwback photo on her Instagram Story of herself, Vanessa, and the latter's late husband Kobe Bryant, writing, "Happy Birthday gorgeous girl. You are so loved!!!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Vanessa Bryant Credit: Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa Bryant Credit: Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

"Happy birthday to the most incredible woman! 💛," commented Viola Davis on Instagram, to which Vanessa replied, "You're too kind. Thank you ❤️." Kyle Richards said, "Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️," as Olivia Munn added, "HBD love!!! 💖💖💖."

Also sharing a photo posing in front of the Disney theme park's castle while wearing a Mambacita hoodie, Vanessa wrote, "Thank you all for my birthday wishes. Love you! Xo, VB."

Vanessa and Kobe got married in April 2001 and went on to welcome four daughters together: Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, Capri, 22 months, as well as Gianna, who died alongside her father at age 13 in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Kobe was 41.

On Saturday, Vanessa honored her late daughter Gianna on what would have been her 15th birthday. "Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday! ❤️😘I love you!" Vanessa wrote in a touching message, which she shared alongside a throwback shot of the pair smiling while embracing one another. "I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita!"

Vanessa recently spoke to PEOPLE about her grief following the loss of her husband and daughter. "I can't say that I'm strong every day," she said in March. "I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next."