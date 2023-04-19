Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 22nd Wedding Anniversary with Late Husband Kobe: 'I Love You'

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her marriage with her late husband Kobe on a deeply meaningful day for the couple.

Vanessa, 40, posted a throwback photo to Instagram of the couple during a trip to France. "Happy anniversary baby. I love you @kobebryant," she wrote in the caption.

Dozens of the Bryants' celebrity friends commented on Vanessa's sweet post, including Ciara, Dwyane Wade and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu.

Kobe and Vanessa's daughter Natalia also celebrated the anniversary of her parents on Tuesday. Natalia, 20, surprised her mom with a bouquet of flowers and posted her own sweet tribute photo on Instagram.

The anniversary comes just one month after Vanessa and her daughters honored Kobe during an emotional ceremony unveiling his handprints at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Back in 2011, Kobe became the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted in cement at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre. And to commemorate his legacy, the theatre permanently placed his handprints and footprints in the forecourt of the iconic venue last month.

Natalia delivered an emotional speech at the ceremony in front of her mother and younger sisters Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3.

"I'm honored to be here today to recognize the man that we all knew and love my dad, Kobe Bryant," Natalia began. Calling Kobe the "MVP of girl dads," she spoke about witnessing his intense work ethic as a basketball player and how despite his busy schedule, the Laker legend always made time for his four daughters.

"Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me," she said.

Natalia also recognized the monumental decision to place Kobe's prints in front of the Chinese Theater.

"This day symbolizes the impact that he has had on a city that he loved and cared for so deeply," she said.

Ending her speech, Natalia said that they will love Kobe "forever and always," and made sure to include her sister Gianna, who died in the helicopter crash alongside their dad, in her regards.

"Dad, you're an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of," she said. "I'm honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you. We will love you forever and always. Love, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and Mommy."