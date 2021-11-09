Vanessa Bryant Alleges a 'Cover Up' in Latest Dispute Over Leaked Photos from Helicopter Crash

Vanessa Bryant filed a legal complaint against Los Angeles County last year due to leaked photos of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna's fatal helicopter crash site

Vanessa Bryant is claiming that evidence was improperly destroyed in her ongoing lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

On Monday, Vanessa, 39, filed a motion that claimed the leaked photos of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna were deleted in a "cover up" by the county in her legal complaint, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the latest filing, Vanessa said law enforcement officials know to preserve evidence in an investigation but she claims Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva "ordered department personnel" to delete photos of the crash site "after the department received a citizen's complaint that a Sheriff's deputy was showing photos of the crash site at a bar."

"The Sheriff's Department and Fire Department took affirmative steps to destroy evidence that would enable Plaintiffs to discover the full scope of their misconduct," the filing states. "By destroying evidence instead of preserving it to conduct a proper investigation, Defendants have prevented Plaintiffs from discovering how many other people saw graphic photos of their loved ones' dead bodies."

Vanessa's motion, if granted by a judge, would require jurors in the case to assume that the photographs were widely shared because the evidence was destroyed.

Attorneys for Vanessa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Monday, Skip Miller, outside counsel for Los Angeles County, addressed the latest motion in a statement to PEOPLE.

"While the County continues to have the deepest sympathy for the grief Ms. Bryant has suffered, the request by her lawyers for sanctions is an attempt to distract attention from the fact that none of the routine investigative photos taken by County employees have ever been publicly disseminated," Miller said.

Vanessa filed a legal complaint last year against Los Angeles County, as well as its sheriff's office and fire department, claiming that deputies "publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site" after she personally requested "that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers."

During her pretrial deposition last month, Vanessa detailed how she experienced "emotional distress" from the situation.

"The impact of the helicopter crash was so damaging, I just don't understand how someone can have no regard for life and compassion, and, instead, choose to take that opportunity to photograph lifeless and helpless individuals for their own sick amusement," Vanessa said in the deposition obtained by PEOPLE, emphasizing her desire for "accountability."

"My life will never be the same without my husband and daughter," the mother of four added.