Vanessa Bryant Shares Valentine's Day Tribute to Late Husband Kobe Bryant: 'Now, Forever, For Always'

Vanessa Bryant is sharing a sweet Valentine's Day message to her late husband Kobe Bryant.

On Sunday, Vanessa, 38, shared a throwback photo on Instagram of herself posing in bunny ears with Kobe while wishing him a happy Valentine's Day, just over one year after his death at age 41 on Jan. 26, 2020.

"Happy Valentine's Day Boo-Boo. I love you for now, forever and for always. ❤️ @kobebryant #TiAmo," she captioned the image.

For the holiday last year, the mother of four shared a photo of Kobe wrapping his arms around her and giving her a kiss on the cheek while she smiled at the camera. Underneath the photo, lyrics to Lauryn Hill's song "Tell Him" scrolled by.

"To my forever Valentine, I love you so much," Vanessa wrote in the Instagram caption at the time. "Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre."

Commemorating their 19th wedding anniversary last April, their first since the NBA legend's death, Vanessa wrote on Instagram, "My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby," alongside a throwback photo of Kobe giving her a kiss on the cheek as they cuddled up together.

"I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you," she added at the time.

The couple first met on the set of a music video in 1999, when Kobe was 20 and Vanessa was 17 — and shortly after their first date, which took place at Disneyland, they fell in love. The basketball star proposed to Vanessa after she turned 18, and the pair tied the knot on April 18, 2001.