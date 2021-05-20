Vaccinated Nationals Player Tests Positive for COVID, 2 Pitchers Removed from Lineup Moments Before Game

A Washington Nationals player who was vaccinated against COVID-19 tested positive on Wednesday.

The results of the COVID-19 test were revealed less than an hour before the team's game against the Chicago Cubs, MLB announced. The test results stem from samples collected Monday, the team's manager, Dave Martinez, said ahead of the game.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Martinez said during a press conference that the vaccinated player who tested positive had been in close contact with an unvaccinated player who must now enter mandatory quarantine.

While the names of the affected players were not confirmed, pitchers Tanner Rainey and Erick Fedde were placed on the injured list moments before the game.

Washington Nationals Credit: getty (2)

"It's tough," Martinez said during the press conference, per MLB. "Anytime you lose a player to something like this, it's always tough, but the big concern is their health."

He added, "Most of our guys are vaccinated, they understand what's going to transpire through all this, so we've just got to keep pushing forward."

"I think the most important thing that we need to know is that these vaccinations are to help you not get as sick or sick," Martinez continued. "Like I said, this player feels fine. And for me, that's good news. We've got to follow MLB protocols. Hopefully, he goes through these protocols, he comes back and he's fully healthy and ready to go."

Most of the Nationals players were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccination on April 12 at their hotel, according to Washington Post. However, the outlet reported that some of the players declined, Martinez said.

The announcement of a positive case comes just after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced mask restrictions would be loosened in the city, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control's recommendations, WUSA9 reported.

Due to the looser restrictions, Nationals fans who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask starting on Friday, May 21, per the outlet. Unvaccinated fans will still be required to wear a facial covering.

Beginning on June 10, Nationals games will be open to full capacity, per WUSA9.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The health and safety of our fans will remain our top priority as an organization, and our close collaboration with health experts and the Government of the District Columbia to maintain a safe ballpark environment will continue," the team said in a release to WUSA9.