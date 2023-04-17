Virginia's Mike Hollins Scores Touchdown in First Game Since Surviving Shooting: 'A Blessing'

It was Virginia's first football game back since a former teammate killed three players and wounded two more students last November

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on April 17, 2023 03:04 PM
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 12: Mike Hollins #7 of the Virginia Cavaliers rushes in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)
Mike Hollins. Photo: Ryan M. Kelly/Getty

It was an emotional and storybook return to the football field for University of Virginia's Mike Hollins this past weekend.

Nearly half a year after surviving a shooting that killed three of his Virginia teammates, the fifth-year running back received a standing ovation from the Cavaliers crowd and later scored a touchdown during the team's spring game, pointing to the sky after he crossed the goal line.

"It's great to be back, it's a blessing and I want to thank all you Hoos fans for coming out and supporting us," Hollins said in a video message after the game, shared on social media via the team.

Hollins received a standing ovation from the crowd at Scott Stadium after Virginia gave him the ball on the game's first play, according to CNN.

It was a defiant moment for the team, which canceled the remainder of its fall season after three of its members — D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. — were killed last November during a shooting on a bus that was returning from a class trip. Hollins and another student, Marlee Morgan, were wounded in the shooting.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who was a student and former member of the Virginia football team, faces second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.

Hollins — who initially made it off the bus before running back on to help his classmates — spent several days in the intensive care unit after the shooting, according to CNN. Hollins told Good Morning America in December that he didn't find out his teammates died until two days after the shooting.

"I've never cried like that before," Hollins said. "I mean, I lost a brother that day. I love Lavel with all my heart, love Devin with all my heart. But D'Sean — it was different with him."

Hollins added about Perry: "That was my brother. It was tragic hearing that he was gone."

After scoring his touchdown this weekend, video shared on social media showed Hollins getting mobbed in celebration by several of his teammates. He then ran over to an area of the Virginia endzone that had Davis Jr., Chandler and Perry's names painted on the grass. Hollins placed the ball over Perry's name and patted the ground three times before running back to the sideline to join his team.

"His life has been impacted and changed forever, so to see his resilience every single day, and his desire to move forward with purpose, it's been an inspiration to all the guys," coach Tony Elliott told ESPN. "To be able to kind of put everything in perspective and understand that yeah, we're not moving on, but we do have to move forward — and he set the tempo and the direction in how we're moving forward."

