Utah Jazz Team Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Bird Strike Causes Engine Failure

The Utah Jazz reportedly made an emergency landing Tuesday after the team plane experienced engine failure during departure.

The team's charter took off from Salt Lake City, Utah, for Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday around 1:15 p.m. when a bird strike caused an engine fire and the loss of one of the engines, the NBA reported.

ABC News also reported the emergency landing after the plane hit a flock of birds shortly after takeoff. A spokesperson for the team told ABC News that the team's charter "returned safely to the Salt Lake City airport today after a bird strike."

Representatives for the Utah Jazz and the Salt Lake City International Airport did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The pilot was able to make a safe landing back at the Salt Lake City International Airport, and no one on the team was harmed, according to the report.

Several players posted on social media on Tuesday afternoon, seemingly referencing the incident. Though they didn't mention the emergency landing, they did all express gratitude.

Jordan Clarkson and Donavan Mitchell simply tweeted the praying hands emoji, while Mike Conley used the praise hands emoji.

Royce O'Neale wrote "GOD is good."

"It's a beautiful day!" Rudy Gobert wrote.

Within a few hours, the team was on another plane headed for Memphis.