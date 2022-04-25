Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert Fined $25,000 For 'Profane Language' in Postgame Interview
Rudy Gobert has been slapped with a $25,000 fine by the NBA.
The Utah Jazz center, 29, was reprimanded for "using profane language" during Game 4 of the first-round playoff series in Vivint Arena, the league announced.
The incident occurred during an on-court interview following the team's 100–99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.
"There's a lot of talk about what this team can and can't be in the postseason, as you're well aware," TNT's Matt Winer said to Gobert during a live broadcast. "What is the potential of this Utah group?"
"Man, f--- the talk," the athlete responded. "We just try to be the best team we can be, we try to enjoy the moment, and whatever happens happens."
Gobert had a big night with 17 points and 15 rebounds, finishing with a game-winning dunk off a lob from teammate Donovan Mitchell.
Gobert's comment seemingly addressed recent reports of tension with Mitchell that have left critics questioning the Utah Jazz's playoff abilities.
Following Saturday's game, the Jazz-Mavericks first-round playoff series is now tied at two wins apiece. Game 5 is set for 7:30 p.m. MT back in Dallas at American Airlines Center.