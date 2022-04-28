Utah Jazz Assistant Coach Keyon Dooling Charged for Alleged Involvement in NBA Fraud Scheme

Keyon Dooling, a former NBA Players Association vice president, is among 19 people allegedly involved in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud the league's health and welfare benefit plan

Keyon Dooling, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, speaks during the Bridging the Gap Summit to discuss the transition into life after basketball during the National Basketball Retired Players Association Conference at Caesars Palace on July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Keyon Dooling, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, speaks during the Bridging the Gap Summit to discuss the transition into life after basketball during the National Basketball Retired Players Association Conference at Caesars Palace on July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Utah Jazz assistant coach Keyon Dooling was charged this week for his alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar scheme that sought to defraud the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.

Dooling, a former NBA Players Association vice president, was among 19 people charged with submitting "false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement of expenses for medical and dental services that were not actually rendered," according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Federal investigators say the scheme took place between 2017 and 2020, with false claims totaling "approximately $5 million from which the defendants received at least approximately $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds."

Documents also revealed that the scheme was allegedly orchestrated by former New Jersey Nets and Houston Rockets shooting guard Terrence Williams while Dooling allegedly took part in recruiting others to join the plan.

Investigators claim Dooling illegally pocketed $350,000 of plan proceeds. Attorneys for Dooling did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Former NBA player Keyon Dooling working before the Golden State Warriors game versus the Los Angeles Lakers on January 22, 2019, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Credit: Icon Sportswire

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Utah Jazz said they are aware of Dooling's arrest and he has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

"It is a case concerning his time at the National Basketball Players Association, prior to him joining our organization" the team said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Due to the ongoing legal process, we will refrain from further comment."

Dooling was added to the criminal case after the fraud scheme was first revealed in October 2021. At the time, Williams was charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Also indicted were former Boston Celtics player Anthony Allen, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Shannon Brown, and Ronald Glen Davis, who played for the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers over the course of his career.

Sebastian Telfair was also named in the indictment; he played for a number of NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Clippers, the Celtics, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Authorities have also indicted Darius Miles, a former Clippers player.

Terrence Williams Credit: Jim McIsaac/Getty

Tony Wroten, a former Philadelphia 76er, was among those charged, as was Ruben Patterson, a onetime Milwaukee Buck.

Others named in the indictment include Alan Anderson, who played with the Nets, the Washington Wizards, and the Toronto Raptors; William Bynum, a former member of the Detroit Pistons; Melvin Ely, a former Clipper; Jamario Moon, who played for the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Bobcats; and ex-Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz guard Milt Palacio.

Center Greg Smith, a former member of the Dallas Mavericks and the Rockets, is named in the indictment, as is Antoine Wright, a former Sacramento King; C.J. Watson, who spent nearly 10 years in the NBA, playing for the Chicago Bulls, the Indiana Pacers, and the Golden State Warriors; Chris Douglas Roberts, a former Bobcat, Net, and Clipper; and onetime Bull Chris Douglas Roberts.

Allen's wife, Desiree Allen, is the only woman charged in the indictment, and the only defendant who didn't play in the NBA.