Utah Boy, 10, Credits Tom Brady for Helping Him Through Brain Cancer Treatments: 'My Hero'

"To see the person you've kinda looked up to for a long time walking towards you, it's just amazing," Noah Reeb said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about meeting Tom Brady at an NFL game in October

One 10-year-old Tom Brady super-fan from Utah credits the NFL star for lifting his spirits throughout treatments for brain cancer, which he was diagnosed with back in February.

Noah Reeb's mother Jacque shared a "special" video on Instagram earlier this year sent to them by Brady, 44, in which the athlete sent his well wishes. "Hey Noah, how are you doing? I just wanted to let you know I'm thinking about you," Brady began. "I know you're one of my biggest fans in Utah, and I know you've got a great family that loves you and support your mom and dad and your siblings."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just want to let you know I'm thinking about you, I'm with you," he continued. "My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Hang tough. You're going to be great, I know it. Get well soon and take care. Bye-bye."

Last month, the two crossed paths at a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, when Noah met Brady from the crowd.

Noah and his parents appear on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they shared their story and how Brady's outreach meant a lot to them during the difficult time.

"Tom Brady's like my hero," said Noah. "He's good on and off the field. He just seems like he's a really good dad. He seems just like he's a really good guy. And he's broken a ton of records and stuff."

Noah's dad James recalled the exchange they had with the quarterback at the October game, "One father to another, I just wanted to tell him thank you." Adds Noah himself: "That was everything. To see the person you've kinda looked up to for a long time walking towards you, it's just amazing."

10-year-old Noah Reeb and his parents James and Jacque from Salt Lake City, UT, stop by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” 10-year-old Noah Reeb and his parents James and Jacque from Salt Lake City, UT, stop by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Left: Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros Right: Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the talk show appearance, DeGeneres surprised the family with some gifts, including toys from Five Below plus a $1,000 gift card, as well as a check for $25,000 from Five Below to help cover medical bills.

In an Oct. 31 tweet, Brady wrote, "Thank you for your inspiration Noah. We can all learn so much from you. You may not know it, but so many people in the world admire you for your courage and bravery and how you've dealt with a really tough situation. Thank you and your family for your beautiful blessing."

In a post-game news conference after meeting Noah, the quarterback told reporters, according to the Tampa Bay Times, "That was really sweet. Obviously, a tough kid. It puts a lot in perspective of what we're doing on the field. In the end, it doesn't mean much compared to what so many people go through. We all try to make a difference in different way, and I think so many guys commit time to their foundations and to doing good things for the world."

He added, "I always think, 'Do the best you can do, under any circumstance.' It was nice to see."