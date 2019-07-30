U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Coach Jill Ellis Stepping Down After World Cup Victory

U.S. women’s national soccer team coach Jill Ellis is taking a final victory lap.

The 52-year-old will step down as the team’s head coach in October, the USWNT confirmed on social media, Tuesday — nearly a month after the women won the 2019 FIFA World Cup championship.

“2 World Cups. 102 Wins,” the USWNT wrote on Instagram alongside video of Ellis, who was born in the U.K. “In October, Jill Ellis will step down as #USWNT head coach. From the bottom of our hearts, #ThankYouJill.”

The Associated Press reported that Ellis’ contract was set to expire following the World Cup last month, though there was a mutual option to extend it through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics next July.

Ellis was appointed as the team’s head coach in May 2014. Ahead of her permanent appointment, she previously served as interim head coach in 2012 and again in April 2014. She helped lead the team to their third World Cup victory in 2015.

She will remain with the team through the entire World Cup victory tour, which starts on August 3 with a match at the Rose Bowl in California.

Earlier this month, the USWNT beat the Netherlands thanks to a penalty kick by co-captain Megan Rapinoe in the second half of the final and a goal from Rose Lavelle in the 69th minute, thus bringing on America’s fourth championship.