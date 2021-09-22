Retiring USWNT Star Carli Lloyd Shuts Down Tom Brady Comparisons: He 'Doesn't Have to Have Kids'

"My husband, Brian, and I are eventually going to start a family so the clock's kind of ticking on that," Carli Lloyd said of retiring from soccer

Carli Lloyd is ready for her next chapter.

The 39-year-old legend announced her retirement from soccer in August after playing out her remaining games with the U.S. women's national soccer team and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) before officially walking away from the game for good.

Lloyd doesn't have one foot out the door, though — she just tied Mia Hamm's single-game record for the most goals scored by a USWNT member earlier this month by scoring five goals.

Of course, such a milestone in the twilight of her career has led some people to question whether Lloyd may be leaving too early.

But on a recent episode of GOAL podcast All of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show, Lloyd set the record straight when asked if she should keep playing into her 40s, much like NFL star Tom Brady.

"Well, Tom Brady doesn't have to have kids," Lloyd replied. "That's the one thing for starters. My husband, Brian, and I are eventually going to start a family so the clock's kind of ticking on that." (Brady has three children.)

carli lloyd Carli Lloyd | Credit: Omar Vega/Getty Images

Lloyd went on to explain that there is a positive note to retiring before she can no longer physically play — she gets to go out on her own terms.

"I don't think every athlete gets the opportunity to dictate when they go out, to dictate if they're happy or not, to dictate if they're on top or not," she told GOAL. "I've always wanted my career to be dictated on me making the decisions. This just felt time for me."

