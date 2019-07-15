USWNT Star Carli Lloyd Gets a Lap Dance from Jennifer Lopez at Madison Square Garden Performance

“I don’t know if you’re ready for this," the singer told the star forward

By Claudia Harmata
July 15, 2019 10:05 AM
J. Lo fans are definitely a little jealous of Carli Lloyd right now.

The U.S. women’s national team star was attending Jennifer Lopez’s “It’s My Party” concert tour at Madison Square Garden on Friday when she was brought up on stage by the singer for a surprise to celebrate her World Cup victory.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for this. I got a little present for you,” Lopez told Lloyd on stage, according to a video shared by a concertgoer on Twitter.

The “On The Floor” singer proceeded to have a chair, shaped like a heel, brought out for the forward before giving Lloyd a celebratory lap dance, along with her back-up dancers, during the performance.

“.@CarliLloyd from the #USWNT just got a lap dance from @JLo at Madison Square Garden and it was everything #JLoMSG #JLOItsMyParty,” a fan wrote on Twitter, sharing videos of the performance.

After the concert, Lloyd responded to the tweet, laughing about the experience.

“A first for everything

,” she tweeted, sharing the video as well.

The lap dance appeared to go on for a few songs, which included “Birthday Sex” and “If You Had My Love.” Arms fastened to the chair, Lloyd could be seen smiling, getting the ultimate front row seat for Lopez’s performance.

On July 7, Lloyd, along with the rest of the USWNT, defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, marking America’s fourth championship and defending their title from 2015.
Ahead of her Friday performance — and on the anniversary of the 1999 Women’s World Cup Final —Lopez shared a video montage on Instagram of her performing “Let’s Get Loud” at the closing ceremony of 1999 final.
Showing the throwback moment along with footage from this year’s final, the singer wrote how proud she was of the champions, being a fan of the team since 1999.
“So proud of the World Champs #USWNT!!!! Fan since ‘99! #limitless#WomensWorldCup99 #RoseBowl#20thanniversary #letsgetloud! #OneNationOneTeam! @uswnt @mrapinoe @alexmorgan13@lavellerose @brandichastain,” she captioned the video.
