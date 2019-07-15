USWNT Star Carli Lloyd Gets a Lap Dance from Jennifer Lopez at Madison Square Garden Performance

Image zoom Bryan Bedder/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty

J. Lo fans are definitely a little jealous of Carli Lloyd right now.

The U.S. women’s national team star was attending Jennifer Lopez’s “It’s My Party” concert tour at Madison Square Garden on Friday when she was brought up on stage by the singer for a surprise to celebrate her World Cup victory.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for this. I got a little present for you,” Lopez told Lloyd on stage, according to a video shared by a concertgoer on Twitter.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Praises Alex Morgan After USWNT Star Reveals Which Cyrus Song Is Her Pump-Up Jam

The “On The Floor” singer proceeded to have a chair, shaped like a heel, brought out for the forward before giving Lloyd a celebratory lap dance, along with her back-up dancers, during the performance.

“.@CarliLloyd from the #USWNT just got a lap dance from @JLo at Madison Square Garden and it was everything #JLoMSG #JLOItsMyParty,” a fan wrote on Twitter, sharing videos of the performance.

After the concert, Lloyd responded to the tweet, laughing about the experience.

“A first for everything

Image zoom

,” she tweeted, sharing the video as well.

The lap dance appeared to go on for a few songs, which included “Birthday Sex” and “If You Had My Love.” Arms fastened to the chair, Lloyd could be seen smiling, getting the ultimate front row seat for Lopez’s performance.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Gives Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe a White House Welcome with Fast Food

A first for everything 🤣 https://t.co/WtnFVdi0i7 — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) July 13, 2019

On July 7, Lloyd, along with the rest of the USWNT, defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final , marking America’s fourth championship and defending their title from 2015. RELATED VIDEO: From Most Goals to Most Wins: Here Are the Records the U.S. National Team Broke During World Cup

On July 7, Lloyd, along with the rest of the USWNT, defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final , marking America’s fourth championship and defending their title from 2015.

RELATED VIDEO: From Most Goals to Most Wins: Here Are the Records the U.S. National Team Broke During World Cup