Alex Morgan's scored the 118th goal of her career at the Concacaf W Championship on Monday

USWNT Qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics Thanks to Game-Winning Penalty from Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the Concacaf W Championship game on July 18

The U.S. Women's National Team is returning to the Olympics in 2024!

With Monday night's win against Canada at the Concacaf W Championship game in Mexico, the team officially secured a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic games, U.S. Soccer announced.

The reigning Olympic bronze medalists will return to the world stage after a penalty goal made by veteran Alex Morgan in the 78th minute of the match broke a 0-0 tie.

According to U.S. Soccer, the feat — the team's sixth victory in an Olympic qualifying tournament — made them the second team to earn a spot at the 2024 Games.

The organization said the penalty kick came after USWNT's Rose Lavelle was fouled inside the box. As Morgan aligned her shot in the corner of the net, the goalkeeper lunged in the opposite direction.

Left: Alex Morgan's penalty shot. | Credit: Azael Rodriguez/Getty Right: From left: Canada's Nichelle Prince and USA's Sofia Huerta. | Credit: JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty

The point marked Morgan's 118th goal of her career — and just her third from the penalty position, according to U.S. Soccer.

USA Today notes that the U.S. has lost to their Canadian opponents just four times, one of which, though, was during the semifinals of last year's Tokyo Olympics, where Canada ended up taking home gold.

A bid for the place in the 2024 Games is not yet over for Canada, though, as they will get a chance to secure Concacaf's final spot in a game against third-place Jamaica in September 2023.

It's been an exciting month for the USWNT. On July 7, the group became the 12th team to punch its ticket for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup, joining co-hosts Australia and New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Sweden, France, Denmark and Spain.