U.S. Women's Soccer Star Kelley O’Hara Shares the Music That Fuels Her on the Field

"It's all about songs that get me up and going," the 32-year-old tells PEOPLE

From Beyoncé to classic country, Kelley O'Hara's training music choices only have one theme: they motivate her.

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star, 32, is giving fans a peek at her practice playlist as part of her partnership with Jaybird.

"My workout playlists are always a mix of a lot of different genres — from rock n roll, to rap, to EDM, to pop," the 32-year-old tells PEOPLE. "For me, it's all about songs that get me up and going."

The athlete — a two-time Olympian who is hoping to be one of the 18 players on the Team USA soccer roster for Tokyo Games this summer — adds, "I throw on my Jaybirds and the music helps me elevate."

Here's O'Hara's workout playlist:

"Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

"China Grove" by The Doobie Brothers

"You Shook Me All Night Long" by AC/DC

"Santa Monica" by Everclear

"Ten Thousand Hours" by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

"Formation" by Beyonce

"Without You" by Avicii feat. Sandro Cavazza

"Dancing On My Own" by Robyn

"Trophies" by Young Money, Drake

O'Hara, who is a FIFA Women's World Cup champion with the U.S. team, partnered with Jaybird in order to inspire young athletes to pursue their dreams.

She isn't the only member of the U.S. Women's National Soccer team to rely on music before taking the field. Some of her teammates recently opened up about their rituals and routines before games during the Team USA Tokyo Olympics media summit last month.

Crystal Dunn, 28, told PEOPLE that she's "the DJ of the team."