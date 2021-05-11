U.S. Women's Soccer Star Kelley O’Hara Shares the Music That Fuels Her on the Field
"It's all about songs that get me up and going," the 32-year-old tells PEOPLE
From Beyoncé to classic country, Kelley O'Hara's training music choices only have one theme: they motivate her.
The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star, 32, is giving fans a peek at her practice playlist as part of her partnership with Jaybird.
"My workout playlists are always a mix of a lot of different genres — from rock n roll, to rap, to EDM, to pop," the 32-year-old tells PEOPLE. "For me, it's all about songs that get me up and going."
The athlete — a two-time Olympian who is hoping to be one of the 18 players on the Team USA soccer roster for Tokyo Games this summer — adds, "I throw on my Jaybirds and the music helps me elevate."
RELATED: U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Members Share Their Pre-Game Rituals — From Good Tunes to Naps
Here's O'Hara's workout playlist:
- "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd
- "China Grove" by The Doobie Brothers
- "You Shook Me All Night Long" by AC/DC
- "Santa Monica" by Everclear
- "Ten Thousand Hours" by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
- "Formation" by Beyonce
- "Without You" by Avicii feat. Sandro Cavazza
- "Dancing On My Own" by Robyn
- "Trophies" by Young Money, Drake
O'Hara, who is a FIFA Women's World Cup champion with the U.S. team, partnered with Jaybird in order to inspire young athletes to pursue their dreams.
RELATED: Megan Rapinoe Pinches Herself When Thinking About 'How Lucky' She Is to Share Life with Sue Bird
She isn't the only member of the U.S. Women's National Soccer team to rely on music before taking the field. Some of her teammates recently opened up about their rituals and routines before games during the Team USA Tokyo Olympics media summit last month.
Crystal Dunn, 28, told PEOPLE that she's "the DJ of the team."
Explained the athlete, "I'm just trying to get everybody right for the game and just connect with the players through music. And I think that's something we really enjoy, is that time in the locker room to have a bit of a laugh but also kind of refocus and go out to the field and get the job done."
