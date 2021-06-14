Women's National Soccer Team Player Details Getting Second Job to Make Ends Meet in LFG Trailer

"Women get paid less to do the same job," soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe also says in the trailer for the upcoming HBO Max documentary LFG

The sacrifices members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer team have made just to play the sport they love - and excel at - will be among the topics highlighted in the upcoming HBO Max documentary LFG.

In the first full trailer for the doc - which begins streaming on June 24 - the national team's superstar players talk about their ongoing fight for equal pay.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We were ready to show the world real talent, real energy, real competitive drive," Becky Sauerbrunn says at the start of the official trailer, which was released Monday. But, as her teammate Megan Rapinoe notes, "Women get paid less to do the same job."

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in 2019, the USWNT players filed a gender-discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation three months before their victory at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. The athletes claimed that they are not paid equally to the men's national players. They also alleged they have experienced "institutionalized gender discrimination," despite having the same job responsibilities. (A judge ruled against the players' claims of unequal pay in 2020.)

"Even though I'm on the USA team I have to coach just to make ends meet. Childcare is more important than my paychecks," Jessica McDonald says in the clip, highlighting the pay issue.

LFG Still Jessica McDonald | Credit: LFG/HBO Max

LFG - an acronym for "Let's F---ing Go! - is directed by Oscar winners Sean and Andrea Nix Fine. According to a previous press release, the film is "a no-holds-barred, inside account of the U.S. women's national team's ongoing fight for equal pay" as told by Rapinoe, McDonald, Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara, Sam Mewis and others.

USA Soccer Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Samantha Mewis on July 7, 2019, in Lyon, France. | Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

HBO Max's executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family programming, Jennifer O'Connell, said in the press release that the "badass" USWNT "is captivating on and off the field."

"Their domination in soccer, and determination to achieve parity with their male counterparts, is awe-inspiring," added the group's senior vice president of non-fiction programming, Lizzie Fox.