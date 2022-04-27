Usher was twinning with Grizzlies star Ja Morant's dad Tee during Game 5 of the playoff series

Usher Sits Courtside with His Doppelganger, Ja Morant's Dad: 'Had to See What the Hype Was About'

Tee Morant and Singer, Usher attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

ee Morant and Singer, Usher attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

U remind me of ... Usher.

The 43-year-old R&B singer attended Game 5 of the playoff series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night. The musician sat courtside with Grizzlies star Ja Morant's dad, Tee Morant — a fun surprise for fans who had previously noticed the resemblance.

Usher and Tee were even twinning for the game, both wearing a black t-shirt, chain necklace, and sunglasses.

Tee Morant and Singer, Usher attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

During a timeout, the arena poked fun at the moment during their "Lookalike Cam" segment.

A photo of Usher appeared on the jumbotron before showing Tee sitting in the stands. The camera then panned over to Usher seated beside him as the pair laughed together. The entire arena erupted with cheers.

Usher attended Game 5 after a photo of Tee went viral earlier this month comparing the duo. One fan tweeted a shot of Tee during the Grizzlies' April 16 home game, writing, "Not me thinking Ja's dad was Usher."

"Glad I wasn't the only one," one person responded. Another user tweeted, "I've been thinking that was Usher for the last hour🤣."

Usher later tweeted that he "Had to See What the Hype was about 🤣😂." Tee also reposted a photo of their courtside meeting and called the "Yeah" singer his twin.

Tee Morant and Singer, Usher attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tuesday night, the Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 111-109 and now lead the series 3-2.

Ja, who was recently named the NBA's most improved player, contributed to the team's big comeback with 18 points just in the fourth quarter after a highlight dunk to end the third. He finished the game with 30 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.

"He was huge," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of the athlete after the game. "He just had a smile on his face. 'I made that shot a million times.' I said, 'You're going to make the next one. Just keep shooting, keep attacking.' This is the fun part about playoff basketball -- you don't know how you're going to win. You just keep chipping away. Keep trusting it. And obviously, he had a brilliant fourth quarter."