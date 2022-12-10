USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Wins the Heisman Trophy

The 20-year-old sophomore bested TCU's Max Duggan, Georgia's Stetson Bennett and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud

By
Published on December 10, 2022 09:08 PM
Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans smiles as he heads off the field prior to for the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty

USC's Caleb Williams is a Heisman winner!

The 20-year-old sophomore quarterback won college football's highest honor on Saturday night, edging out TCU's Max Duggan, Georgia's Stetson Bennett and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

"He is... Heisman. He is... Caleb Williams," the official account for USC football tweeted.

Williams earned a majority of first-place votes in the balloting, which comprises 870 members of the media across the country as well as 57 former Heisman winners. Williams is the first USC player to win the trophy since Reggie Bush took it home in 2005.

The Trojans leader is likely headed to the NFL when he's eligible in 2024 as its top pick, after entering college as the country's top recruit.

But the road to USC was not a straight line for the Washington, D.C. native.

Last year, Williams transferred to USC from Oklahoma after a breakthrough freshman year, following in the footsteps of his former coach Lincoln Riley, who also departed the Sooners for Trojan territory.

Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans celebrates after a pass completion against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon.
Ali Gradischer/Getty

"I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field," Williams told ESPN at the time. "Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some of the guys on the team."

This year, in an 11-1 season, Williams has thrown for 4,075 yards, including 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

After losing to Utah in the Pac-12 championship last weekend, USC's College Football Championship dreams were put on the shelf for the year.

Unlike the Heisman, which will forever be the stuff of dreams for the athlete.

