An anti-Mormon chant was heard from the University of Southern California's student section during Saturday's football game against Brigham Young University

USC Issues Apology to BYU After 'Offensive Chant' Is Heard During Football Game

The University of Southern California (USC) is issuing an apology after an "offensive chat" was heard from the school's student section during Saturday's football game against Brigham Young University (BYU).

During the game at LA Memorial Stadium, USC fans were heard chanting "F--- the Mormons," the Salt Lake Tribune and TMZ reported. BYU is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sunday afternoon, the USC athletic department tweeted an apology, calling the chant "distasteful."

"The offensive chant from our student section directed towards BYU during the football game last night does not align with our Trojan values," the tweet read. "It was distasteful and we apologize to the BYU program."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

University of Southern California Credit: Getty Images

USC's defensive line coach Vic So'oto, who is also a BYU alum, tweeted his own apology, tagging the BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake and athletic director Tom Holmoe.

"I did not hear the chant but I know it does not reflect the Trojan family that I've come to know and love," he wrote. "Sincere apologies from an alum @BYU @BYUfootball @kalanifsitake @TomHolmoe. All love. Hard fought game."

Neither USC or BYU immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.