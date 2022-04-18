Aaliyah Gayles, 18, earned McDonald’s All-American honors last season and recently committed to the University of Southern California

USC Basketball Commit Aaliyah Gayles, 18, Recovering After Being Shot: 'Come Back Home,' Dad Says

A women's basketball star is recovering after being shot multiple times in Nevada just weeks after participating in the McDonald's All-American game.

On Saturday night, four people, including two adults and two minors, were shot at a house party in Las Vegas, the North Las Vegas Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

Each of the victims was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. One of the adult victims is reportedly in serious condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to her lower body, while the others are listed in stable condition.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, one of the victims is 18-year-old Aaliyah Gayles, a point guard at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas who recently committed to the University of Southern California.

The newspaper said Gayles had undergone two emergency surgeries on Sunday morning.

In a statement to PEOPLE, USC women's basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb commended Gayles for her strength.

Aaliyah Gayles posing at the Adidas Flagship Store in Chicago, Illinois Credit: Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty

"Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known," said Gottlieb.

"I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve," she added. "We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can."

On Twitter, father Donald Gayles thanked those who reached out to him for their support.

"I know there is some that will say it's my fault and I take full responsibility for it but please please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas," he said in the tweet, which included a picture of Gayles as a baby.

"I will give everyone that support Aaliyah an update but she's ok she [going to] make it like always thank you all 💔🙏🏾 true warrior," he continued.

In another tweet Sunday night, Donald said he simply wanted his daughter home.

"I love you 3 just come back home to me baby girl I got you I promise," he wrote.