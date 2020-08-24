Usain Bolt said he is experiencing no symptoms

Usain Bolt Tested for Coronavirus, Is Not Currently Exhibiting Any Symptoms

Usain Bolt has been tested for coronavirus, the superstar athlete confirmed on Monday while addressing reports that he was positive.

Sharing a video of himself on social media, the Olympian said he was tested for the virus on Saturday.

"[I'm] trying to be responsible so I'm going to stay in," he explained to his followers.

Bolt, a retired sprinter who hails from Jamaica, said that he has experienced no symptoms. He said he will quarantine himself, and encouraged those he's been in contact with to do the same.

He also posted the news on Instagram, adding the caption, "Stay Safe my ppl."

Bolt just turned 34 last week, and the test reportedly comes after he allegedly attended a party for his birthday, according to Jamaican outlet Nationwide News.

Earlier this year, Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcomed their first child, a daughter Olympia, in May, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced on Twitter at the time.

"Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!" Holness wrote alongside a photo of the Olympian.