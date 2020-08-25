In a previous video of himself shared on social media, the Olympian said he was tested for the virus on Saturday

Usain Bolt Is Positive for Coronavirus After Announcing He Was Tested

Olympian Usain Bolt is positive for coronavirus, his home country's minister of health confirmed on Monday.

"It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has tested positive. He has been formally notified, I'm told by the authorities," Jamaiaca's Minister of Health Christopher Tufton told reporters Monday evening, according to CBS News. "It triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which we follow through with contact tracing."

The country's confirmed positive COVID-19 cases are now at 1,612, with 83, alone, in the last 24 hours, Jamaica's Health Ministry said.

Usain Bolt confirmed on Monday that he had been tested for the virus while addressing reports that he was positive.

Sharing a video of himself on social media, the Olympian said he was tested on Saturday. "[I'm] trying to be responsible so I'm going to stay in," he explained to his followers.

Bolt, a retired sprinter, said that he has experienced no symptoms. He said he will quarantine himself, and encouraged those he's been in contact with to do the same.

He also posted the news on Instagram, adding the caption, "Stay Safe my ppl."