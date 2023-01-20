Usain Bolt's Lawyers Threaten Lawsuit Claiming $12.7 Million Is Missing from His Investment Account

Bolt's legal team gave the firm 10 days to return the missing funds to Bolt's account before they pursue "civil and criminal action"

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 03:28 PM
Usain Bolt
Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty

Olympian Usain Bolt is missing more than $12.7 million from his account at a private investment firm, his attorney said.

Linton P. Gordon, who represents Bolt, sent a letter to Stocks & Securities Limited demanding the missing funds be returned to Bolt's account. Gordon provided The Associated Press with a copy of that letter.

According to the letter, Bolt's account with the firm, which once held $12.8 million, now contains just $12,000.

Bolt's lawyer said, "If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud larceny or a combination of both have been committed against our client."

Stocks & Securities Limited will have 10 days from Monday — when the letter was sent — to return the money before Bolt's legal team will pursue civil and criminal action, per the AP.

Stocks & Securities Limited and representatives for Bolt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Incredible Photos From the Summer Olympics Through the Years

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Tuesday, Jamaica's Financial Services Commission said it had launched an investigation into the company and taken over temporary management. The firm has asked clients with additional concerns about missing funds to inquire with Jamaica's Financial Services Commission. On its website, the company said it is "closely monitoring the matter" and promises to "alert our clients of the resolution as soon as that information is available."

According to the AP, Stocks & Securities Limited is permitted to continue operating, but will need government approval on any transactions.

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, announced his retirement from competitive sports in 2019, telling fans he planned to pursue a handful of business ventures.

"I'm just doing many different things … the sports life is over, so I'm now moving into different businesses," he continued. "I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I'm just dabbling in everything and trying to be a businessman now."

Related Articles
MLS Player Anton Walkes
New Report Finds MLS Player Anton Walkes Was a Passenger in Boat Crash That Led to His Death
andy murray
Andy Murray Slams 'Disrespectful' Rule After Not Being Allowed to Use Toilet During Nearly 6-Hour Match
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Is Still on Oxygen and Has a 'Lengthy Recovery' Ahead, Friend Says
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game
Julian Edelman Says Tom Brady Unlikely to Return to Buccaneers, Going to Go Where He Can 'Win'
Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES
Vince McMahon Reaches Multimillion-Dollar Settlement with Ex-WWE Referee Who Accused Him of Rape: Report
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts on January 1, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Giants' Xavier McKinney Almost Lost Three Fingers in ATV Accident in Mexico: 'Traumatizing'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Is at Bills' Facilities Almost Daily Since His Release from the Hospital, Coach Says
Pete Davidson & Snoop Dogg Revealed as Pro Bowl Team Captains: 'The Competition Is Going to Go Off'
Pete Davidson and Snoop Dogg Named Captains for 2023 Pro Bowl: 'The Competition Is Going to Go Off'
MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead At 25 After Boat Accident In Florida
MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25 After Boat Accident in Florida
Chris Ford, Head Coach of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Vancouver Grizzlies on 16th February 1999 at the Arrowhead Pond arena in Anaheim, California, United States. The Vancouver Grizzlies won the game 93 - 89. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)
Chris Ford, Former Boston Celtics Coach and Basketball Player, Dead at 74: 'He Made His Mark'
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after getting the win against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Aaron Rodgers Says He'll Likely Do Ayahuasca Again After Deciding on His NFL Future
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
New York Jets Rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Announces He's Going Back to College
Bobby Wagner #45 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rams' Bobby Wagner Makes Generous Donation to Time for Change Foundation: 'I'm Really Passionate About It'
Alec Golini and US Field Hockey star Amanda Magadan's Wedding
Team USA's Amanda Magadan Weds Alec Golini in Intimate Outdoor Celebration — See the Photos!
Paula Badosa and Juan Betancourt is seen at the front row ahead of "Crucero" collection fashion show organized by Dior at Plaza de España on June 16, 2022 in Seville, Spain.
Who Is Paula Badosa's Boyfriend? All About Juan Betancourt
Joaquim Valente, gisele bundchen
All About Gisele Bündchen's Jiu-Jitsu Instructor, Joaquim Valente