Tennis Is Coming to New York! How to Watch the 2019 U.S. Open

Image zoom Juergen Hasenkopf/REX/Shutterstock

The time has come — tennis’ greatest athletes are descending on New York for the 2019 U.S. Open. Superstars are vying for a Grand Slam title, including Serena Williams, who is hoping to secure her 24th.

Here’s everything tennis fans need to know about watching the open from home.

When:

The 2019 open begins on Monday, Aug. 26, with matches starting early in the day and going through the night. Live coverage doesn’t kick off until 11 a.m. EST, however.

Tournament play continues over the following two weeks, ending with the women’s singles final on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. EST and the men’s singles final on Sunday, Sept. 8, also at 4 p.m. EST.

RELATED: Serena Williams Defeats Naomi Osaka Nearly a Year After Controversial U.S. Open Match

Where:

If you can’t make it to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, you can still get in on the action — from your couch. The entirety of the tournament will be broadcast on both ESPN and ESPN2. Have a cable subscription but want to watch on the go? You can also view online on WatchESPN.com or through the ESPN app.

Who:

In addition to Williams, some open regulars are back again, this year — including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, Maria Sharapova and Sloane Stephens. Sharapova and Williams will even face off in round one!

One for the ages…🤯😲 Serena Williams will face Maria Sharapova in R1 for their first ever meeting in Flushing Meadows!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/T4kSoUdniZ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 22, 2019

Newcomer Coco Gauff — who made headlines when she defeated Venus Williams at Wimbledon — will play in her first U.S. Open at only 15.

RELATED: Every Single Celebrity Who Hit the U.S. Open in N.Y.C.

How Else to Follow Along:

All of the action is guaranteed to be shared across the WTA and U.S. Open’s social media accounts. The U.S. Open tweets at @usopen, while the ATP is at @ATP_Tour and WTA at @WTA.