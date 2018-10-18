Former USA Gymnastics President Arrested on Evidence Tampering Charges in Larry Nassar Case

Steve Penny, the former president of USA Gymnastics, was arrested on Wednesday nearly three weeks after being indicted on charges of tampering with evidence in the case against convicted, imprisoned serial molester Larry Nassar.

According to a statement obtained by PEOPLE from a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals service in Tennessee, a team of Deputy U.S. Marshals and Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force Officers apprehended Penny in a cabin in rural Gatlinburg.

Penny resigned last March amid the sexual abuse scandal involving the former U.S. team doctor. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the state of Texas on Sept. 28, when Penny was indicted by a Walker County Grand Jury on third-degree felony charges of tampering with evidence.

Currently, Penny is awaiting extradition to Walker County, Texas, to face his charges, the U.S. Marshals service said. He is being held at the Sevier County Jail, where he was booked.

If convicted, Penny faces up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Larry Nassar Scott Olson/Getty

Nassar was accused of assaulting more than 150 women and girls — including gymnasts Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas — while serving as the USA Gymnastics national team doctor. He pled guilty in November to several counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison.

One of the locations where Nassar was said to have molested his victims was at a 2,000-acre training compound run by longtime gymnastics coaches Martha and Bela Karolyi in Walker County, Texas. Dubbed “the Karolyi Ranch,” it became the U.S. Women’s National Team Training Center in 2001 and a U.S. Olympic Training Site in 2011 — though the organization cut ties with the facility earlier this year.

The Walker County Grand Jury’s indictment accuses Penny of ordering the removal of documents related to Nassar’s activities from the Karolyi Ranch after he learned an investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office was underway, the U.S. Marshal’s spokesman said in his statement. Those documents were allegedly delivered to Penny at the USAG Headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana. To date, they “have not been recovered and the location of the records is unknown.”

“The Texas Rangers and the detectives believe that those records are material to their investigation and that the removal of the records by Penny prevented them from reviewing documents that would have helped in their investigation of Nassar as well as assisted with the investigation of other offenses that may have occurred at the Karolyi Ranch,” the U.S. Marshal’s spokesman said.

USA Gymnastics has been in turmoil since September 2016, when allegations of Nassar’s abuse were first reported by The Indianapolis Star.

Earlier this month, the organization’s interim president Mary Bono was forced to resign days after being appointed for posting an anti-Nike tweet about the athletic company’s Colin Kaepernick advertisement. The former GOP congresswoman from California (and widow of late pop star Sonny Bono) was the second of USA Gymnastics’ heads to leave after Penny’s departure in March 2017. Kerry Perry, who replaced Penny as president and CEO, also resigned in September over her handling of the Nassar scandal.