The New Director of Sports Medicine for USA Gymnastics Is Out After Only One Day in the Position

One day after USA Gymnastics announced they had hired Edward Nyman as the organization’s first director of sports medicine and science, he was let go.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Tuesday that Nyman’s “employment will not continue due to a conflict of interest,” and said it was searching for a new candidate to replace him.

His job duties included “developing and executing the strategy for providing athlete care services, as well as sports science guidance for athletes and coaches in all five competitive disciplines,” according to a statement obtained by CNN.

The outlet reported that Nyman was the chair of Health and Human Performance at the University of Findlay, as well as a former gymnast and coach.

The surprising reversal comes in the wake of several missteps by the embattled sports organization following their involvement in the Larry Nassar scandal.

In 2018, Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor was sentenced to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of women and girls, under the guise of being a trusted medical provider and friend, after the testimonies of the 156 survivors who came forward during his trial.

According to USA Today, this marks the third time since August 2018 that a USA Gymnastics management hire lasted less than a week. CNN reported that the organization hasn’t kept a president for longer than nine months after the Nassar scandal.

The Washington Post reported that John Manly, a lawyer for Nassar’s victims, claimed that some gymnasts criticized the hiring of a man.

“Competing elite gymnasts are stakeholders. A number of them were abused by Larry Nassar. None of them were consulted about this pick. None of my clients abused by Nassar want anything to do with male physicians. Typical,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Indeed, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles tweeted “I’m sorry…. what” in response to Nyman’s hiring.

However, USA Gymnastics reportedly said on Tuesday that the decision to remove Nyman was unrelated to the social media backlash from Biles and Manly.

“To provide clarity, the decision to terminate Dr. Nyman’s employment was not based on any comments made on social media platforms or anywhere else,” the organization said, according to the Post. “In accordance with our employment policies, we cannot comment further on this personnel matter.”

A spokesperson for USA Gymnastics told PEOPLE they did not have any further comment beyond the statement on their website.