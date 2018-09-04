USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry Resigns After Just 9 Months at Embattled Organization

The turmoil at USA Gymnastics continued on Monday as CEO Kerry Perry resigned after just nine months in the job.

Perry stepped into the role in December to oversee an organization reeling from revelations that Larry Nassar, a former team doctor, had sexually abused hundreds of gymnasts.

Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in January. An Indianapolis Star report found that USA Gymnastics allegedly worked with Nassar to make excuses for his absence when he was under investigation.

“As you know, USA Gymnastics has been in the midst of a difficult and painful transition to ensure that the safety and interests of our athletes remain at the heart of our mission,” Karen Golz, the chair of USA Gymnastics’ board of directors, wrote in an online statement announcing Perry’s resignation. “While much as been accomplished over the past several months to stabilize the organization, we still face tremendous challenges as we all work to achieve fundamental changes to move our sport forward.”

Noting that the board is searching for an interim CEO, Golz added, “I want to assure you that this board is determined to take the necessary steps to support a safe and competitive environment where every athlete can grow, learn life lessons, have fun and succeed.”

Olympians Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian are among the gymnasts who have claimed that Nassar sexually abused them.

In August, Biles spoke out against Perry. “Hopefully it’s going in the right direction, but nobody can know until Kerry Perry speaks up. So it’s kind of hard,” Biles said before the U.S. gymnastics championships, according to USA Today.

On Friday, Sarah Hirshland, the new CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee, put pressure on USA Gymnastics’ leadership.

“We’ve been following their activity and as we close the day I’m afraid I can offer nothing but disappointment,” Hirshland wrote to USA Today. “Under the circumstances we feel that the organization is struggling to manage its obligations effectively and it is time to consider making adjustments in the leadership. We are engaging with the USAG board to offer our perspective, and also our assistance, as they manage the situation.”

In January, the entire board of USA Gymnastics resigned, NPR reported. And on Friday, USA Gymnastics asked Mary Lee Tracy to resign as elite development coordinator just three days after hiring her, according to USA Today. Tracy had reportedly spoken in defense of Nassar in the past.

Perry attended two Congressional hearings during her tenure. “Ms. Perry, I’m glad that you’re here today,” Rep. Debbie Dingell said at a hearing in May, according to USA Today. “But a lot of people have been wanting to hear from you since you took the job. You’ve got to be transparent with everybody.”

In March, Raisman sued USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee for permitting Nassar to serve as team doctor.

“I refuse to wait any longer for these organizations to do the right thing,” Raisman told NBC News in a statement at the time. “It is my hope that the legal process will hold them accountable and enable the change that is so desperately needed.”