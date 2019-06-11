U.S. Women's Soccer Team Beats Thailand 13-0 in Record-Breaking First Match of the 2019 World Cup

Already in their first game of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the U.S. women’s national soccer team is making history!

The Americans won their first game of the tournament on Tuesday, beating Thailand 13-0 at the Auguste Delaune Stadium in Reims, France.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The U.S. team not only shattered the record for goals and margin of victory in a World Cup match, but Alex Morgan tied another World Cup record by scoring five goals during the game — American Michelle Akers previously performed the impressive feat in a quarterfinal game against Chinese Taipei in 1991.

With Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis also scoring two goals each in Tuesday’s match, the Americans broke Germany’s 2007 record of most goals scored (the Germans beat Argentina 11-0).

While the Americans are looking to take home their fourth championship (and second consecutive), this is Thailand’s fourth World Cup match ever.

Ahead of Tuesday’s match, sports prognosticators had predicted that the U.S., as the defending tournament champions, would overwhelmingly defeat Thailand, according to USA Today.

Earlier in the day, Morgan, 29, shared a group shot of the team to Twitter in celebration of their first game, writing, “We each have our own story, have paved our own path to get here. And now, we merge those paths to create one, together.”

Alex Morgan Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

RELATED: How to Watch the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup — and When the U.S. Starts Playing

Following their defeat of Thailand, the U.S. team will continue in the group stages of the tournament, which run through Thursday, June 20.

They’ll next face Chile on Sunday, June 16 and Sweden on June 20, before the knockout stages begin on Saturday, June 22. If the Americans beat Chile, they’ll secure a place in the round of 16.

We each have our own story, have paved our own path to get here. And now, we merge those paths to create one, together. #WWC2019 pic.twitter.com/s9ocaS4BnZ — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) June 11, 2019

RELATED: Women’s National Soccer Team Star Crystal Dunn Says She’s ‘Excited’ Ahead of Her First World Cup

The women’s national team won the last World Cup in 2015, and they’re looking to defend their title at this year’s tournament, which will crown its winner on July 7.

According to the FIFA ranking board, as of Tuesday, the U.S. was ranked as the number one team in the tournament, followed by Germany, England and France.