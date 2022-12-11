U.S. Women's Soccer Player Mallory Pugh Weds MLB's Dansby Swanson in 'Enchanted Forest' Ceremony!

The United States Women's National soccer team star wed the Atlanta Braves shortstop at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, on Dec. 10

By Emily Strohm
Published on December 11, 2022 09:39 AM
Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson wedding EXCLUSIVE photos at Ritz Carlton Lake Oconee. Credit: Willett Photography
Photo: Willett Photography

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson are married!

The United States Women's National soccer team star, 24, wed the Atlanta Braves shortstop, 28, at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, on Dec. 10.

"To get married in front of our family and friends is so special," the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It means that we are becoming one and get to impact God's kingdom together."

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson wedding EXCLUSIVE photos at Ritz Carlton Lake Oconee. Credit: Willett Photography
Willett Photography

The "modern and elegant nuptials featured classic and timeless touches" with black and white flowers, designs and décor. A monogram "M" and "D" decorated the invitations, napkins, DJ station and photo backdrops.

The couple also opted for a white dance floor, gold star chandeliers and a custom floral installation with greenery and white wisteria.

"Mal's vision for her dream ceremony was an enchanted forest canopied with towering trees," says the couple's wedding planner, Sara Fried of Fête Nashville Luxury Weddings. "We added whimsical string lights, romantic crystal chandeliers and a gorgeous white altar inspired by church windows, and let nature be the focal point."

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson wedding EXCLUSIVE photos at Ritz Carlton Lake Oconee. Credit: Willett Photography
Willett Photography

The bride wore a custom Anne Barge gown for her walk down the aisle, while the pair's rings were by Jason of Beverly Hills. Pugh gifted each one of her bridesmaids Air Force Ones.

Following the newlyweds' nuptials, guests headed to the reception, where the main goal "was to have everyone on the dance floor all night long." Pugh and Swanson changed into custom Nike's for dancing made by the Shoe Surgeon.

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson wedding EXCLUSIVE photos at Ritz Carlton Lake Oconee. Credit: Willett Photography
Willett Photography

Instead of a traditional sit-down dinner, the couple, who originally met through Pugh's brother-in-law who played with Swanson on the Braves in 2017, opted for a variety of food stations with their favorite offerings that was open all night.

Bites included fried chicken, pimento mac and cheese, collard greens, fried okra, creamed corn casserole and fried catfish.

For dessert, guests noshed on homemade peach cobbler, banana pudding ice cream and a champagne cake with Tahitian vanilla mousse, strawberries and vanilla butter crème.

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson wedding EXCLUSIVE photos at Ritz Carlton Lake Oconee. Credit: Willett Photography
Willett Photography

For late-night snacks, Waffle House catered the wedding after-party.

"We loved having everyone in one place to celebrate, dance and enjoy each other," the couple says.

