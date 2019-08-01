The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Scores Their Own Wheaties Box — Here's How to Get It

Add the United States Women’s National Soccer Team to the list of sports stars with their own Wheaties boxes.

On Thursday, General Mills announced that the championship athletes — who won the 2019 Women’s World Cup last month for a fourth time — would be getting their own limited-edition box.

The USWNT’s Wheaties boxes will be sold for $23, a nod to the 23 fierce women who are a part of this record-breaking team. Only 10,000 of the special edition products will be available, for sale exclusively on Wheaties.com.

All of the profits will be donated, with 50 percent to Girls in the Game (an organization dedicated to empowering young girls through fun and active leadership programs) and 50 percent to the U.S. Soccer Academy, which provides education and support to young soccer players.

“It is beyond wonderful to see our team on the cover of the iconic Wheaties box,” Becky Sauerbrunn, USWNT defender, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Not only is it an honor to have our team recognized amongst some of the world’s most renowned athletes, this highlights our 2019 world championship title as more than just a win for the sport of soccer, it supports our drive for women’s equality in all sports.”

RELATED: Serena Williams Finally Gets Her Own Wheaties Box: ‘I Have Dreamt of This’

Image zoom Wheaties

Image zoom Wheaties

Image zoom

RELATED: From Most Goals to Most Wins: Here Are the Records the U.S. National Team Broke During World Cup

The USWNT’s honor comes in partnership with Serena Williams, who in June was given her own Wheaties box as part of the “She’s a Champion” campaign.

Williams said in a statement to PEOPLE: “The USWNT captivated the world this summer. They impressed us all with their incredible accomplishments on the field — and their use of sports as a platform to inspire the next generation of girls. I believe a champion embodies a person in all aspects of their life and I am so proud to share my time on the Wheaties box with these amazing women who are doing just that. When we support each other and build each other up, we can do anything.”

As sports fans know, the USWNT is the most successful women’s team in international soccer history.

The team will kick-off their Victory Tour this Saturday.