All the Best Photos from the Ticker Tape Parade Honoring the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team

Fans gathered in New York City for the parade.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and wife Chirlane McCray posed with Megan Rapinoe.
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Alexandra Long rode on a float in the parade.
Parade watchers decked themselves out in red, white and blue.
Young soccer fans wore their jerseys.
The soccer team rode on a float in New York City.
Members of the USWNT posed together.
The team couldn’t help but take pictures of the crowd.
Megan Rapinoe posed with her trophy.
Megan Rapinoe enjoyed her time on the main float.
Megan Rapinoe poured champagne on teammate Alexandra Long.
Fans made snow angels in the confetti from the parade.