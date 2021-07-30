The 6 U.S. Women's Gymnasts Who've Scored Olympic Gold in the All-Around Final

Mary Lou Retton was the first, in 1984

By Kate Hogan
July 30, 2021 05:01 PM

1 of 6

Mary Lou Retton

Credit: Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Getty

Year she won: 1984

Age at the time: 16

Other medals: Two silver and two bronze from the team competition and three individual events in 1984

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Carly Patterson

Credit: Bill Frakes/Getty

Year she won: 2004

Age at the time: 16

Other medals: Two silver from the team competition and one individual event in 2004

3 of 6

Nastia Liukin

Credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty

Year she won: 2008

Age at the time: 18

Other medals: Three silver and one bronze from the team competition and three individual events in 2008

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 6

Gabby Douglas

Credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty

Year she won: 2012

Age at the time: 16

Other medals: Two gold from the team competitions in 2012 and 2016

Advertisement

5 of 6

Simone Biles

Credit: Alex Livesey/Getty

Year she won: 2016

Age at the time: 19

Other medals: Three gold, one silver and one bronze from team competitions in 2016 and 2021 and three individual events in 2008

6 of 6

Sunisa Lee

Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

Year she won: 2021 (rescheduled from 2020)

Age at the time: 18

Other medals: One silver from the team competition in 2021 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan