The 6 U.S. Women's Gymnasts Who've Scored Olympic Gold in the All-Around Final
Mary Lou Retton was the first, in 1984
Mary Lou Retton
Year she won: 1984
Age at the time: 16
Other medals: Two silver and two bronze from the team competition and three individual events in 1984
Carly Patterson
Year she won: 2004
Age at the time: 16
Other medals: Two silver from the team competition and one individual event in 2004
Nastia Liukin
Year she won: 2008
Age at the time: 18
Other medals: Three silver and one bronze from the team competition and three individual events in 2008
Gabby Douglas
Year she won: 2012
Age at the time: 16
Other medals: Two gold from the team competitions in 2012 and 2016
Simone Biles
Year she won: 2016
Age at the time: 19
Other medals: Three gold, one silver and one bronze from team competitions in 2016 and 2021 and three individual events in 2008
Sunisa Lee
Year she won: 2021 (rescheduled from 2020)
Age at the time: 18
Other medals: One silver from the team competition in 2021