US Open Winner Iga Świātek Celebrated by Seeing 'Hamilton' on Broadway: 'Happy I Did That'

"Even though it's a really happy moment, it's also good to remember the worst moments to appreciate it more and to see how big a journey it was," the 2022 US Open winner tells PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022 03:14 PM
Iga Swiatek of Poland pose with the trophy after victory in final of US Open Championships against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 10, 2022. Swiatek won in straight sets. It was her second Grand Slam victory in this year and first ever for Polish woman.
Photo: Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty

After Iga Świātek won the 2022 US Open on Saturday, the 21-year-old tennis player headed straight for Broadway to enjoy a classic New York outing.

"For most of the time that I was in New York, I wasn't able to experience what was going on in the city," says the Polish athlete, who defeated Ons Jabeur in the final, 6–2, 7–6 to win the women's singles title on Saturday.

The US Open champion tells PEOPLE, "It's all pretty hectic with everything you have to do," regarding media obligations following a victory at the tournament. "Just as you're winning, there's little time to actually celebrate in your head and to feel this feeling of being proud."

"So, I finished the day after the final at I would say 11:00 p.m. with the photo shoots and media. And then actually, yesterday I was able to go see Hamilton on Broadway," says Świātek.

A general view as Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during their Women’s Singles Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with the championship trophy at the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Mike Stobe/Getty

She describes seeing the Tony-winning show as "something different, something new" for her while visiting New York City. "I'm pretty happy I did that," says Świātek, who spent the majority of her time in New York "just focused on tennis and recovering well."

The 2022 US Open women's title is Świātek's third major title. "I was mostly relieved because I was pretty tired to a degree because in the second set it got really tough, even though it was the longest match," she says. "The final though, is always more intense because you also have this stress."

Świātek, who says she "wasn't feeling perfectly ready tennis-wise," was glad to get "time in between matches" so she could "get into the rhythm a little better" before the competition.

Iga Swiatek competes during the women's singles final between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2022.
Iga Swiatek competes during the women's singles final between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2022. Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty

"I was pretty happy that it ended in the second set. We didn't go to this third one and yeah, just a lot of satisfaction because suddenly you remind yourself how it was at the beginning of the tournament, where everything was unsure."

"At the end, it really clicked," the athlete says of her dominant performance. However, Świātek says that it's important to her to reflect on the US Open as a whole, in order to continue to progress her skills on the court.

"Even though it's a really happy moment, it's also good to remember the worst moments to appreciate it more and to see how big a journey it was," she says.

Related Articles
NEW YORK - NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 2: Serena Williams reacts after losing a point against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during the Women's Singles Third Round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the day 5 of the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament on September 2, 2022. In New York. (Photo by Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress)
Serena Williams Likely Plays Final Match of Legendary Career After Losing at US Open: 'Most Incredible Ride'
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates a point against Casper Ruud of Norway during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2022 US Open
Carlos Alcaraz, 19, Wins US Open to Become Youngest-Ever No. 1 Men's Tennis Player
Michelob ULTRA Serena Williams Cans
Michelob Ultra Debuts Limited-Edition Serena Williams Cans After Her Final Singles Match
Serena Williams Shares Cozy Photo Wrapped in Moana Blanket After Final Match
Serena Williams Shares a Glimpse into Her Post-Tennis Life — and It Involves 'Moana' and Lots of Sleep
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' Best Fashion Moments on the Tennis Court
Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racket after being defeated by Karen Khachanov in their Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Smashes 2 Rackets After Quarterfinal Loss at US Open
Serena Williams and Venus Williams
Serena Williams Thanks Sister Venus After Final Match: 'Wouldn't Be Serena If There Wasn't Venus'
Serena and venus williams us open
Serena Williams Likely Plays Last Doubles Match and She and Sister Venus Lose at US Open
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States reacts against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Stars React to Serena Williams' Likely Final US Open Match: 'I'm Proud of You, My Friend'
Serena Williams us open 2022
Serena Williams Pulls Off Stunning Victory in the Second Round of the US Open: 'I Love a Challenge'
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal Tells Fans He's 'All Good' After Injuring Nose with His Racket During Second Round US Open Win
Clif Bar rep. Venus Williams
Venus Williams on Feeling Ready for Her US Open Return and 'Building Equity' in Outdoor Sports
US player Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Serena Williams Wins First Round Match at US Open After Shaky Start: 'I Want to Do My Best'
Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz attend as FC Barcelona and Spotify celebrate their partnership at the Four Seasons at the Surf Club, Miami at Four Seasons Surfside on July 20, 2022 in Surfside, Florida
Who Is Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend? All About Morgan Riddle 
Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand against Danielle Collins of the United States in their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Naomi Osaka Loses US Open Comeback Bid in First Round: 'I Tried the Hardest with What I Could Do'
celeb-us-open 2022
Tennis, Anyone? See All the Celebrities in N.Y.C. for the 2022 US Open