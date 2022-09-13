US Open Winner Iga Świātek Celebrated by Seeing 'Hamilton' on Broadway: 'Happy I Did That'

After Iga Świātek won the 2022 US Open on Saturday, the 21-year-old tennis player headed straight for Broadway to enjoy a classic New York outing.

"For most of the time that I was in New York, I wasn't able to experience what was going on in the city," says the Polish athlete, who defeated Ons Jabeur in the final, 6–2, 7–6 to win the women's singles title on Saturday.

The US Open champion tells PEOPLE, "It's all pretty hectic with everything you have to do," regarding media obligations following a victory at the tournament. "Just as you're winning, there's little time to actually celebrate in your head and to feel this feeling of being proud."

"So, I finished the day after the final at I would say 11:00 p.m. with the photo shoots and media. And then actually, yesterday I was able to go see Hamilton on Broadway," says Świātek.

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with the championship trophy at the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Mike Stobe/Getty

She describes seeing the Tony-winning show as "something different, something new" for her while visiting New York City. "I'm pretty happy I did that," says Świātek, who spent the majority of her time in New York "just focused on tennis and recovering well."

The 2022 US Open women's title is Świātek's third major title. "I was mostly relieved because I was pretty tired to a degree because in the second set it got really tough, even though it was the longest match," she says. "The final though, is always more intense because you also have this stress."

Świātek, who says she "wasn't feeling perfectly ready tennis-wise," was glad to get "time in between matches" so she could "get into the rhythm a little better" before the competition.

Iga Swiatek competes during the women's singles final between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2022. Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty

"I was pretty happy that it ended in the second set. We didn't go to this third one and yeah, just a lot of satisfaction because suddenly you remind yourself how it was at the beginning of the tournament, where everything was unsure."

"At the end, it really clicked," the athlete says of her dominant performance. However, Świātek says that it's important to her to reflect on the US Open as a whole, in order to continue to progress her skills on the court.

"Even though it's a really happy moment, it's also good to remember the worst moments to appreciate it more and to see how big a journey it was," she says.