U.S. Open Winner Gary Woodland Wore American Flag-Covered Shoes During Tournament to Honor Troops

Gary Woodland used his championship run at this year’s U.S. Open tournament to express his patriotism and gratitude to American service members, and did so with his golf shoes.

Woodland sported a pair of Puma golf shoes, complete with red, white, and blue stars and stripes, during the tournament last week, alongside some Volition America clothing, which recently partnered with the Folds of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit organization that grants scholarships to family members of U.S. servicemen and women, founded by Major Dan Rooney.

Woodland discussed the reason behind the patriotic golf gear he wore while at Pebble Beach during an appearance on Fox and Friends, citing the “huge influence” that Rooney has had on his life.

“He’s gotten me to understand that freedom isn’t free. There’s men and women who sacrifice and do so much for us so I can go out and play a game of golf and live my life under freedom,” Woodland told the show’s cohosts. “He’s helped me understand that. I’m fortunate enough to wear patriotic colors with Puma, we partnered with Volition, with Folds of Honor.”

Host Steve Doocy revealed during the interview that Volition America had agreed to double its contribution to the Folds of Honor Foundation, exclusively due to Woodland’s support.

“[I] love it. Absolutely love it,” Woodland said.

Woodland’s U.S. Open victory happened to coincide with Father’s Day on Sunday, making the championship win even more significant for the 35-year-old.

“My dad had me on the golf course. It was just something I could do with my dad,” he told Fox and Friends. “My dad worked nights. When I got home from school I was able to go hang out with my dad and play some golf. I played baseball, basketball. Whatever it was I got to spend time with my dad before he went to work at night. … I loved every second of it.”

Woodland continued, “He was at a loss for words. He was tearing up. This is something I think he’s dreamed of since I was born and it was special for him to be there.”