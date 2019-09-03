Naomi Osaka Gets Candid After Losing in U.S. Open Third Round: ‘Hey, the Kid Is Resilient’

Image zoom Al Bello/Getty

Naomi Osaka gets knocked down, but she gets up again.

The 21-year-old tennis star was hoping to defend her women’s singles title at the 2019 U.S. Open this week but unfortunately fell to Belinda Becic in the third round of the tournament on Sunday. Becic, 22, won in two sets: 7-5, 6-4.

“So I was gonna post an inspirational quote about how today went but that would be a lie lol,” wrote Osaka alongside a photo of herself. “Honestly most of the time I don’t really know what I’m doing, but if there’s one thing I know it’s that I’m stubborn.”

She continued, “Fall on my face 18million times and I’m gonna get up 18million times 🤷🏽‍♀️ anyways just wanted to say I’m probably gonna fall down a couple dozen times in the future but hey, the kid is resilient 😉❤️ love you NY, (but you already knew that haha), see you next year!”

Earlier in the week, Osaka made headlines for her sportsmanship after defeating Coco Gauff at the Arthur Ashe Stadium during the third round of the open. The elder athlete invited Gauff to join her for her post-match interview.

“She’s been so sweet to me so thank you for this, thank you,” Gauff said through tears.

Osaka — who represents Japan — made headlines after defeating Serena Williams in last year’s contentious open final. She is currently ranked the world number one female player by the WTA.