How to Watch the 2018 U.S. Open Finals

After two weeks in Queens, the 2018 U.S. Open is coming to a close this weekend — and in spectacular style.

Serena Williams is closing out her return to the Grand Slam tournament with a go at the trophy this Saturday, and the winners of tonight’s men’s single’s semi-finals’ match-ups will battle it out on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know about who is playing, when their matches will kick off, and how to tune in.

FRIDAY

Men’s Singles Semi-Finals

Rafael Nadal, the no. 1 men’s seed, will play third-ranked Juan Martín del Potro at Arthur Ashe Stadium at 4:00 p.m. EST on Friday. Nadal has previously won the U.S. Open three times, while del Potro has only nabbed victory at the Grand Slam once before. No. 6 Novak Djokovic will take on Kei Nishikori starting at 5:30 p.m. EST on Friday. Nishikori last made it to the finals in 2014, while Djokovic has won the men’s singles tournament twice.

Men’s Doubles Final

U.S. team of Mike Bryan and Jack Sock will take on Brazil’s Marcelo Melo and Polish player Łukasz Kubot in the men’s doubles finals at 12:00 p.m. EST on Friday. Bryan usually plays with his twin brother Bob Bryan, but after the latter suffered an injury, Sock stepped in. The new duo won their first event together earlier this year, nabbing the Wimbledon championships.

SATURDAY

Women’s Singles Final

Williams will take on young Japanese player Naomi Osaka, ranked 20th, on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST. This is only the second Grand Slam final Williams has reached since returning to the game after giving birth to her daughter last year and suffering health complications. She fell to Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon in July.

Mixed Doubles Final

Hours before Osaka and Williams’ match, the mixed double’s final will see America’s Bethanie Mattek-Sands and the U.K.’s Jamie Murray face Croatian player Nikola Mektić and Poland’s Alicja Rosolska at 12:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.

SUNDAY

Women’s Doubles Final

The team of Italy’s Tímea Babos and France’s Kristina Mladenovic, seeded 2nd, will end their U.S. Open facing off against America’s CoCo Vandeweghe and Australia’s Ashleigh Barty at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Men’s Singles Final

The winners of Friday’s two match-ups will play on Sunday at 4 p.m. EST.

How to Watch

Tune into ESPN for the men’s and women’s singles finals, and ESPN 2 for the doubles matches.