Tennis, Anyone? See All the Celebrities in N.Y.C. for the 2022 US Open

The annual event is always a hit! See who's dropping into the Big Apple for all the buzz surrounding this year's tournament. Watch US Open coverage on Tennis Channel now through Sept 11

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2022 04:10 PM
01 of 12

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas, DNCE
Rob Kim/Getty

The singer and his band DNCE entertain the crowd on Aug. 24 during the IHG Hotels & Resorts Legends Unmatched Party at the Kimpton Eventi Hotel.

02 of 12

Dale Moss

dale moss
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

The Bachelorette star hits the red carpet at the IHG Hotels & Resorts Legends Unmatched Party at the Kimpton Eventi Hotel on Aug. 24.

03 of 12

Hailey Germano

Hailey Germano
Rob Kim/Getty

The designer and former Miss New York Teen USA (right) showcases her on-brand design at the IHG Hotels & Resorts Legends Unmatched Party at the Kimpton Eventi Hotel on Aug. 24.

04 of 12

Andy Roddick

andy roddick
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Also at the IHG Hotels & Resorts Legends Unmatched Party at the Kimpton Eventi Hotel on Aug. 24, former tennis pro Roddick.

05 of 12

Belinda Bencic & Alex de Minaur

Belinda Bencic And Alex de Minaur
Monica Schipper/Getty

The tennis stars cozy up to some pups on Aug. 24 at the opening of Park Terrace Hotel's new coffee lounge.

06 of 12

Rafael Nadal & Iga Swiatek

Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek
Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress/Getty

The legends swap secrets during the Tennis Plays for Peace exhibition match to benefit Ukraine ahead of the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 24.

07 of 12

Coco Gauff & John McEnroe

John McEnroe, Coco Gauff
Jamie Squire/Getty

Meanwhile, their competitors keep it moving on the court.

08 of 12

Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King
Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty

The tennis icon receives a personalized jersey during game 3 of the 2022 WNBA round 1 playoffs at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Aug. 23.

09 of 12

Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder

Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder attend Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon Pre-US Open Kick Off Event
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel

The friends and former costars kick back at the Tennis Channel and Brother's Bond Bourbon pre-US Open kick-off event at N.Y.C.'s at Hole in the Wall Murray Hill on Aug. 23.

10 of 12

Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick uses an oversize racket during the US Open Legends Match against James Blake and Bethanie Mattek-Sands at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 23, 2022 in New York City.
Jamie Squire/Getty

The former US Open winner has some fun at the US Open Legends Match on Aug. 23 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

11 of 12

James Blake & Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and James Blake are seen playing an exhibition legends match during Fan Week at the 'US Open 2022' at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on August 23, 2022 in New York City.
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Across the court at the Legends Match, tennis star Blake and former US Open champ Mattek-Sands share a high five.

12 of 12

Tune In!

Tennis Channel Logo
Courtesy Tennis Channel

Watch US Open coverage on Tennis Channel now through Sept 11.

Related Articles
Celebs at the US Open
Celebrities at the 2021 US Open
Meghan Markle US Open
Big Names at the Big Show: All of the Celebrities Watching the U.S. Open This Year
Kylie Jenner Kardashian
The Kardashians Celebrate Kylie in L.A., Plus Shania Twain & Kelsea Ballerini, Olivia Rodrigo and More
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Premieres See in L.A., Plus Kim Kardashian, the Me Time Premiere, Awkwafina and More
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus A$AP Rocky, Maggie Rogers, NPH & David Burtka and More
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (12916683al) Gayle King Funny Or Die and PEOPLE - Washington's Funniest Party, Washington DC, USA - 29 Apr 2022
Gayle King and Brooke Shields Bring the Funny to D.C., Plus, Michelle Yeoh, Sandra Oh, and More
Olivia Wilde makes a stop at a Studio in West Hollywood. Olivia appears to wear no make up as she makes a quick stop at a studio before heading back home. 31 Aug 2021
Olivia Wilde Is Out and About in L.A., Plus Megan Thee Stallion, Bong Joon Ho and More
Miles Teller
Miles Teller Brings a Finnish Canned Cocktail to the U.S. — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 27th Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for White House Correspondents Insider )
Sheryl Lee Ralph Strikes a Pose in Washington, D.C., Plus, Amal Clooney, Brooke Shields, and More
Jennifer Hudson is seen during the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show in Hotel Excelsior in Venice
Jennifer Hudson Makes a Grand Entrance in Venice, Plus January Jones, Billie Eilish and More
idris and sabrina elba
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Plus Bella Hadid, Nicole Ari Parker and More
Sir Ian McKellen 'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 08 Sep 2021 Actor
Sir Ian McKellen Spins to Win in London, Plus Beanie Feldstein, Jamie Lee Curtis and More
Katy Perry
Katy Perry and Miss Piggy Get Dolled Up in L.A., Plus Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish and More
Miley Cyrus performs on Day 2 Of The 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on September 04, 2021 in Napa, California
Miley Cyrus Hits the Stage in Napa, Plus JoJo Siwa, Megan Thee Stallion and More
Viola Davis speaks onstage after receiving the CinemaCon Trailblazer of the Year Award
Viola Davis Kicks Off CinemaCon, Plus Maluma, the 'Downton Abbey' Premiere, Cate Blanchett and More
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart Playfully Poses at Venice Film Festival, Plus Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Kloots and More