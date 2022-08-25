Tennis, Anyone? See All the Celebrities in N.Y.C. for the 2022 US Open

01 of 12 Joe Jonas Rob Kim/Getty The singer and his band DNCE entertain the crowd on Aug. 24 during the IHG Hotels & Resorts Legends Unmatched Party at the Kimpton Eventi Hotel.

02 of 12 Dale Moss Dave Kotinsky/Getty The Bachelorette star hits the red carpet at the IHG Hotels & Resorts Legends Unmatched Party at the Kimpton Eventi Hotel on Aug. 24.

03 of 12 Hailey Germano Rob Kim/Getty The designer and former Miss New York Teen USA (right) showcases her on-brand design at the IHG Hotels & Resorts Legends Unmatched Party at the Kimpton Eventi Hotel on Aug. 24.

04 of 12 Andy Roddick Dave Kotinsky/Getty Also at the IHG Hotels & Resorts Legends Unmatched Party at the Kimpton Eventi Hotel on Aug. 24, former tennis pro Roddick.

05 of 12 Belinda Bencic & Alex de Minaur Monica Schipper/Getty The tennis stars cozy up to some pups on Aug. 24 at the opening of Park Terrace Hotel's new coffee lounge.

06 of 12 Rafael Nadal & Iga Swiatek Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress/Getty The legends swap secrets during the Tennis Plays for Peace exhibition match to benefit Ukraine ahead of the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 24.

07 of 12 Coco Gauff & John McEnroe Jamie Squire/Getty Meanwhile, their competitors keep it moving on the court.

08 of 12 Billie Jean King Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty The tennis icon receives a personalized jersey during game 3 of the 2022 WNBA round 1 playoffs at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Aug. 23.

09 of 12 Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel The friends and former costars kick back at the Tennis Channel and Brother's Bond Bourbon pre-US Open kick-off event at N.Y.C.'s at Hole in the Wall Murray Hill on Aug. 23.

10 of 12 Andy Roddick Jamie Squire/Getty The former US Open winner has some fun at the US Open Legends Match on Aug. 23 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

11 of 12 James Blake & Bethanie Mattek-Sands Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Across the court at the Legends Match, tennis star Blake and former US Open champ Mattek-Sands share a high five.