Stefanos Tsitsipas Defends Mid-Match Bathroom Breaks During US Open After Players Call Him Out

"I haven't done anything wrong," Stefanos Tsitsipas said after taking multiple bathroom breaks so far during his matches at the 2021 Grand Slam tournament

Though Stefanos Tsitsipas' winning streak at the US Open continues, his bathroom breaks are what have been generating headlines.

Tsitsipas, who is hoping to win his first Grand Slam, defeated France's Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday. But after the match, the focus of the press conference questions was yet another mid-match break he took, this time after he lost the third set.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tsitsipas, who was booed by the crowd upon returning Wednesday, has been criticized for leaving the court following Monday's first-round victory against Andy Murray, during which the Greek player took two seven-minute bathroom breaks and a medical time-out. Murray recently said he's "lost respect for" Tsitsipas for holding up the game and claimed his breaks "influenced the outcome of the match."

Alexander Zverev alleged Tsitsipas was using the breaks to text his father and coach, Apostolos, which would be a violation of ATP rules, USA Today reported. Zverev claimed: "He's gone for 10-plus minutes. His dad is texting on the phone. He comes out, and all of a sudden his tactic completely changed. It's not just me but everybody saw it. The whole game plan changes."

According to the 2021 Official Grand Slam Rule Book, a player can leave the court "for a reasonable time for a toilet break, a change of attire break, or both, but for no other reason," and the rule does not state a time limit.

Following his match against Mannarino on Wednesday, Tsitsipas defended his choice to take bathroom breaks.

"It is important to take it if you have to. First of all, you carry less weight on you with all the sweat. You feel rejuvenated, you feel fresh, and you don't have all the sweat bothering you and coming in your face, on your fingers, and everywhere all over your body. It makes you feel better," he justified.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Credit: D JONES/AFP via Getty

"For me, it is important to take that break. For someone else probably not. And everyone has his own time. I try and be as quick as I can. Sometimes I just need a bit more time. That's all," the athlete continued, stressing: "If I break a rule, then sure I'm guilty. If I'm staying within the guidelines, what's the issue?"

After a reporter asked another question about his bathroom breaks and Murray's reaction, Tsitsipas recalled his opponent's bathroom break during the 2012 US Open men's final against Novak Djokovic.

"I have a question for you. I don't watch other people's business. But I remember watching it when I was younger. Can you please check when Andy Murray faced Novak Djokovic at the final here, before the fifth set, that break, can you please look it up and let me know next time?" Tsitsipas said as the reporter told him Murray took under three minutes. "Less than three minutes, okay. So three minutes more make a difference?"

Stefanos Tsitsipas Credit: D JONES/AFP via Getty

As other players and fans continue to question the legitimacy of his now-frequent bathroom trips, Tsitsipas reemphasized his stance.

"I haven't done anything wrong, so I don't understand. The people love the sport, they come to watch tennis. I have nothing against them. I love the fans. But some people don't understand that's all. They don't understand," he said. "They haven't played tennis at a high level to understand how much effort and how much difficult it is to do what we are doing. Sometimes we need a short break to do what we have to do."

In another response, Tsitsipas continued, "It's my personal need. Some players take, as we know, much more than 25 seconds between points which is fair. I don't have anything against any player and I never complain about what other players do. Since I was a young kid my parents have taught me not to watch other people's business and concentrate on myself and do my job. I just don't understand why other players go and criticize other players during a match. They put too much emphasis on it."

Reiterating his frustration, Tsitsipas said he thinks he's "done everything the right way" so far.

"I just don't understand that's all. I've done everything the right way. If I haven't, I should be penalized. I completely agree with it. I should get a fine or be penalized if I haven't followed whatever I've done correctly. But as far as I know, it is a necessity. It is a need when I'm out there playing, performing," he said.