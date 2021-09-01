Novak Djokovic Wins His First 2021 US Open Match En Route to Calendar Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic, who won at Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open, is looking to win his 21st Grand Slam and the calendar-year Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic has won his first-round match at the 2021 US Open.

In a thrilling match on night two of the tournament, Djokovic, 34, defeated Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune from Denmark on Tuesday night at Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York. The veteran pro took the first set 6-1 and the 18-year-old, who is ranked No. 145 after turning pro in 2020, won the second set 7-6 in a tiebreak.

Then, Djokovic took over the rest of the match, winning in the third set 6-2 and final set 6-1.

The Serbian tennis player is looking to win the men's calendar-year Grand Slam at this year's tournament following his success at Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open.

If successful, Djokovic would become the first singles player to reach the milestone since Steffi Graf in 1988. The athlete is also hoping to pass Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam singles titles in men's history. They are all tied at 20 wins.

Entering the US Open, Djokovic had a record of 38 wins and three Grand Slam titles in 2021. At the Tokyo Olympics in July, Djokovic aimed for a Golden Slam — to win all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold — but failed after his loss to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

On Friday, the world's No. 1 spoke about the significance and pressure surrounding the final Grand Slam of the year during a press conference.

"I know how big of an opportunity is in front of me here in New York where, historically, I've played really well over the years," he said. "It's probably the most entertaining tennis court that we have. The crowd will be back in the stadium. I can't wait."

Djokovic continued, "Honestly, I'm very motivated to play my best tennis. But I have to hit one ball at a time, as they say, try to be in the moment, have a guiding star in a way, a dream to win a Slam here."

The star also spoke about his goals when it comes to breaking records in a chat with Grand Slam officials in January before he snagged wins at Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open.

"I have been fortunate, without a doubt, to experience a lot of success and break records in our sport that I obviously love and am very passionate about," he said. "So, of course, I am always motivated and inspired to achieve big goals and break records."