Everything You Need to Know About Watching the 2019 U.S. Open Semifinals

The U.S. Open is well underway going into the eleventh day of the tournament, seeing pivotal moments from Serena Williams‘ 100th Open win to Naomi Osaka‘s heartwarming interaction with 15-year-old Coco Gauff. The excitement continues with the start of the semifinals on Thursday, with key matches in both the women’s and men’s tournaments.

To make sure tennis fans don’t miss out on what’s to come, here’s everything to know about keeping up with the semifinals from home.

When:

The U.S. Open semifinals begin Thursday, Sept. 5 at 12 p.m. EST with the men’s and women’s doubles matches. At 7 p.m. EST, the women’s singles semifinals will commence and the men’s singles semifinals will be on Friday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. EST.

Where:

The women’s and men’s doubles will take place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The women’s singles semifinals will be at the Arthur Ashe Stadium while the men’s location has not yet been announced.

If you can’t make it to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, you can still get in on the action — from your couch. The entirety of the tournament will be broadcast on both ESPN and ESPN2. Have a cable subscription but want to watch on the go? You can also view online on WatchESPN.com or through the ESPN app.

Who:

Securing spots in the men’s singles semifinals are Grigor Dimitrov, Daniil Medvedev, Matteo Berrettini, and Rafael Nadal. In the women’s singles semifinals will be Williams and Elina Svitolina, who are facing off in the first round Thursday, as well as Belinda Bencic and Bianca Andreescu.

Playing in the men’s doubles semifinals are Marcel Granollers with Haracio Zeballos against Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, as well as Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah against Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

Victoria Azarenka and Ashleigh Barty will face off against Viktoria Kuzmova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the women’s doubles semifinals.