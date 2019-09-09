Rafael Nadal Defeats Daniil Medvedev in Five Sets in 2019 U.S. Open Men's Singles Final

Image zoom Elsa/Getty Images; TPN/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal secured his 19th Grand Slam men’s singles title on Sunday, when he defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the 2019 U.S. Open men’s singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

During the five-hour match, Nadal won the first and second set 7-5, 6-3, respectively. Medvedev took the third, 7-5, and then the fourth 6-4. Nadal ultimately won the fifth set, 6-4.

Going into the annual tournament, Nadal, 33, was seeded second, while the 23-year-old Medvedev was seeded fifth.

Sunday marked Medvedev’s first Grand Slam final. The young athlete has five ATP singles finals to his name.

RELATED: Bianca Andreescu, 19, Defeats Serena Williams in U.S. Open Women’s Singles Final

Nadal previously won the U.S. Open three times, most recently in 2017.

Ahead of the match, Nadal said he was “super happy to be back in the final of the US Open,” USA Today reported.

Over the summer, Nadal made history when he claimed his 12th title overall at the French Open.

The star is undefeated in his French Open appearances and holds the most titles for singles, male or female, in tennis history. This year’s win was also his third straight French Open win.