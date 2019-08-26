Big Names at the Big Show: All of the Celebrities Watching the U.S. Open This Year

Serena, Venus, Rafa and Roger aren't the only stars! For coverage of the U.S. Open, watch Tennis Channel every day through Sept. 3
By Kate Hogan
August 25, 2019 08:39 PM

1 of 24

Serena Williams

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

at Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday.

2 of 24

Novak Djokovic

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

at Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday.

3 of 24

Austin Mahone

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

at Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday.

4 of 24

JD McCrary

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

at Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday.

5 of 24

Rafael Nadal

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

at Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday.

6 of 24

JAGMAC

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

at Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday.

7 of 24

Dylan Dreyer, Rafael Nadal, Cori "Coco" Gauff, Serena Williams & Venus Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

at the 2019 Palace Invitational at Lotte New York Palace on Thursday.

8 of 24

Richard Blais

Noam Galai/Getty

at the Citi Taste of Tennis Gala on Thursday night.

9 of 24

Mike Tyson & Andy Roddick

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

at the Citi Taste of Tennis Gala on Thursday night.

10 of 24

John Isner

Noam Galai/Getty

at the Citi Taste of Tennis Gala on Thursday night.

11 of 24

Jill Zarin & Gary Brody

Noam Galai/Getty

at the Citi Taste of Tennis Gala on Thursday night.

12 of 24

The Rakiem Walker Project with Gloria Ryann

Noam Galai/Getty

at the Citi Taste of Tennis Gala on Thursday night.

13 of 24

Andy Roddick

Nate Holtberg

at Hudson River Park tennis courts on Thursday with Heineken® 0.0 for The Perfect Serve.

14 of 24

John McEnroe

MediaPunch

playing in the Legends match in Louis Armstrong Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Wednesday.

15 of 24

Venus Williams

filming a commercial in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Wednesday.

16 of 24

Andy Roddick

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

at the IHG Hotels and Resorts Legends, Unmatched table tennis event at IHG’S Kimpton Hotel Eventi on Wednesday.

17 of 24

Serena Williams

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

at the Nike Queens of the Future tennis event at the William F. Passannante Ballfield on Tuesday.

18 of 24

Roger Federer

Craig Barritt/Getty

with Derek Blasberg, launching a new Uniqlo LifeWear Collection at the Uniqlo N.Y.C. Flagship on Tuesday.

19 of 24

Sloane Stephens

Maria Sharapova

at the Nike Queens of the Future tennis event at the William F. Passannante Ballfield on Tuesday.

20 of 24

Maria Sharapova

Gary Gershoff/Getty

at the Nike Queens of the Future tennis event at the William F. Passannante Ballfield on Tuesday.

21 of 24

Elina Svitolina

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

at the Nike Queens of the Future tennis event at the William F. Passannante Ballfield on Tuesday.

22 of 24

Aryna Sabalenka

Gary Gershoff/Getty

at the Nike Queens of the Future tennis event at the William F. Passannante Ballfield on Tuesday.

23 of 24

For coverage of the US Open, watch Tennis Channel every day through Sept. 3

