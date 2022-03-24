Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month after customs officers allegedly found vape cartridges that contained liquid with hash oil

US Officials Meet with Brittney Griner for First Time, Say She's in 'Good Condition'

Brittney Griner is doing "well" behind bars in Russia, a State Department spokesperson said Tuesday.

US officials met with the 31-year-old WNBA star Tuesday, the first time since she was arrested on drug charges more than a month ago.

"I can confirm that consular access was granted today," Ned Price, a US State Department spokesperson said during the department's press briefing. "A consular officer visited Brittney Griner earlier this morning Eastern Time –– that would have been later in the day Moscow time."

He added, "We continue to insist that Russian authorities allow consistent, timely consular access to all US citizen detainees in Russia."

"The consular officer who visited with Brittney Griner was able to verify that she was doing as well as can be expected under these very difficult circumstances," he added. "We'll continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly and that her rights are respected."

Brittney Griner Credit: Russian state TV

He later added, "It is our expectation that this not be a one-off visit."

The Russia Federal Customs Service announced Griner's detention on March 5, more than two weeks after Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) said she was arrested on Feb. 17, as reported by ESPN.

The agency said in a statement that Griner had flown to Moscow from New York last month when a customs service dog at the Sheremetyevo International Airport indicated that drugs were possibly located inside her carry-on bag.

Customs officers searched the bag and allegedly found vape cartridges that contained liquid with hash oil. Griner was later taken into custody.

Griner has been charged with smuggling "narcotic drugs" into the country, according to the Customs Service statement. The two-time Olympic basketball champion faces five to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Russian state news agency TASS reported on March 17 that Griner has been ordered to remain in custody for an additional two months, according to CNN and Newsweek.

"The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the US citizen Griner until May 19," the Russian court said, per the outlets.

Video shared online via Russian news site Mash appeared to show the Phoenix Mercury star walking through a courthouse with two female officers by her side.