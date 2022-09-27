U.S. Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson Missing After Falling Into Crevasse in Nepal

Hilaree Nelson is believed to have fallen while skiing down the 26,781-feet Manaslu mountain in Nepal

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 27, 2022 11:02 AM
US Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson Missing After 'Skiing Into Crevasse'
Photo: Hilaree Nelson/Instagram

American ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson is missing in Nepal after reportedly falling into a crevasse while descending from the peak of a mountain.

On Monday, Nelson, 49, and her partner Jim Morrison ascended the peak of Manaslu, an 26,781-foot mountain that stands eighth-tallest in the world, with three Sherpa guides before they attempted to ski down from the summit, reported The New York Times.

A quarter-hour after Nelson and Morrison started skiing, however, the group radioed the manager of expedition organizers Shangri-La Nepal Trek to report that Nelson appeared to fall into a 2,000-foot crevasse, reported Outside magazine.

"The duo reached the true summit of Manaslu at 11.30 A.M. local time. And about 15 minutes later I got a call from our staff at Base Camp that her ski blade skidded off and [she] fell off the other side of the peak," Jiban Ghimire, managing director of Shangri-La Nepal Trek told Outside

Hilaree Nelson of Telluride, Colorado, and James Morrison of Tahoe, California, raise their fists as the pair arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal, . The two American extreme skiers who overcame weather conditions, delays, equipment and oxygen issues to successfully ski down from the summit of the world's fourth-highest peak Mount Lhotse returned safely from the mountains US Mountain Skiers, Kathmandu, Nepal - 04 Oct 2018
Niranjan Shrestha/AP/Shutterstock

Eyewitnesses told The Himalayan Times Monday that Nelson appeared to fall roughly 80 feet into the crevasse during the accident. It is unclear whether she may have survived the fall.

Morrison continued skiing down the mountain to seek help at a base camp Monday, but Ghimire told The Times that inclement weather was "hampering search and rescue operations."

Ghimire added that his company would send a helicopter early Tuesday morning to the crevasse Nelson disappeared into and that Morrison would join the rescue mission so long as the weather proved fair enough to fly, according to The Times.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last Thursday, Nelson shared a series of photos on Instagram showing her group's journey up and down the mountain, adding that inclement weather had prevented the group from attempting to reach the summit.

"These past weeks have tested my resilience in new ways. The constant monsoon with its incessant rain and humidity has made me hopelessly homesick," Nelson wrote on Instagram. "I am challenged to find the peace and inspiration from the mountain when it's been constantly shrouded in mist. Yesterday we ended our summit bid when we decided it was too dangerous to move from C3 to C4."

"We subsequently decided to ski down from C3 knowing that would mean carrying our skis all the way back up the mountain again if, big if here, we try again for a summit," she added. "It was the best thing we could've done."

View of the mountains near the village of Bimthang on the Manaslu Circuit, 12 days from the trailhead at Arughat Bazaar. The 16-day Manaslu Circuit is part of the Great Himalaya Trail (GHT), a series of trekking trails developed by Dutch aid agency, SNV, together with the Nepalese government, which crosses Nepal from East to West and when finished aims to cover 8000 kilometres across the Himalayas. Around 85% of trekkers to Nepal - approximately 100,000 people per year walk in the country's three most established areas- Annapurna, Everest and Langtang. Around 45% of people living in Nepals mountains live below the poverty line. The GHT hopes that by opening new walking trails tourism can become a tool for poverty alleviation.
Leisa Tyler/LightRocket via Getty

Nelson was the first woman to climb two 8,000-meter mountain peaks when she climbed both Mt. Everest and nearby Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest peak, in a 24-hour time period, according to her website and The Times. Nelson and Morrison were also the first people to ever successfully ski down from Lhotse's peak in 2018.

Nelson's website, which adds that she was named National Geographic's 2018 Adventurer of the Year, states that she "is an avid proponent of wild places such as the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and holds to the philosophy that these places have huge significance in the well-being of both the planet and the human psyche."

On Monday, an avalanche further down Manaslu hit a separate climbing expedition, killing one person and injuring 14 more, according to The Times.

Related Articles
Full Circle Everest Expedition Team, first all Black climb.
First All-Black Climbing Team to Reach the Summit of Mount Everest Celebrates 'Historic Moment'
DENALI NATIONAL PARK, AK - MAY 17: An aerial view of Mt. McKinley (top center) on May 17, 2014 in Denali National Park, Alaska. According to the National Park service, the summit elevation of Mt. McKinley is 20,320 feet above sea level, making it the highest mountain peak in North America. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
New Jersey Man Dies at 19,700 Feet on Alaska's Mt. Denali, North America's Highest Mountain Peak
Chicago Teen Makes History as Youngest American Woman to Reach the Top of Mt. Everest
Chicago Teen Makes History as Youngest American Woman to Reach the Top of Mt. Everest
aisian pacific american heritage month
Notable Figures & Moments in AAPI History to Celebrate This Week, from Kimora Lee Simmons to the Founding of Sony
Hillary Step, mt. everest
55-Year-Old American Dies of Exhaustion While Climbing Mount Everest
Kate Winslet attends the L'Oréal Paris Lights on Women Award dinner at Hotel Martinez on May 27, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Kate Winslet 'Fine,' Rep Says, After Fall in Croatia While on Set of New Movie
Tsang Yin-hung
Hong Kong Teacher Becomes Fastest Woman to Climb Mount Everest: 'Luck Is Very Important'
Jalen Hill #24 of the UCLA Bruins while playing Stanford Cardinal at Pauley Pavilion on January 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Former UCLA Basketball Player Jalen Hill Dead at 22 After Going Missing in Costa Rica
JACK de BROMHEAD
13-Year-Old Jockey Jack de Bromhead Dies After Falling from Pony During Race: 'One-of-a-Kind'
Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa- Celeb Hotel Gallery
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Mt. Washington Cog Railway
Hiker Who Survived 200-Foot Fall on Mount Washington Rescued with Help of Cog Railway
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Easton Oliverson, Little League player
Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson's CT Scan is '​​Normal' Following Second Fall: 'Yet Another Miracle'
This handout photo taken and released on July 13, 2022 by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation shows an adult elephant being lifted away from a hole, during a rescue operation to recover an infant elephant that had fallen into the hole, in Nakhon Nayok province in central Thailand
WATCH: Devoted Mom and Baby Elephant Rescued from Drainage Hole in Dramatic Ordeal
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: An aligator basks in the sun on the 18th hole during the practice round prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 08, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Elderly Florida Woman Killed by 2 Alligators After Falling into a Pond Near Her Home