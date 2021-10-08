"We all make mistakes-we are all sinners," Shelley Meyer wrote on Twitter on Thursday

Urban Meyer's Wife Speaks Out After Her Husband Is Filmed with Dancing Woman at Bar

Urban Meyer's wife is speaking out after viral photos and videos showed her husband getting close to another woman at a bar in Ohio over the weekend.

A video from the bar posted on social media appears to show a blonde woman dancing on Urban's lap. Another picture shows Urban's hand on or very near the woman's bottom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, Shelley Meyer shared what she said will be her "last post on Twitter" in the wake of the controversy, explaining that she's decided to delete her social media because of the "hate, vitriol, slander, [and] trash" being directed toward her.

"We all make mistakes-we are all sinners," she wrote. "If you think you aren't? Then cast the first stone."

She concluded by thanking her followers who shared their support for her.

Urban Meyer Credit: Dylan Buell/Getty

Urban, who became head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in January after a successful college coaching career with Florida and Ohio State, has been married to Shelley since 1986.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Urban addressed the video showing him with the unidentified woman.

"I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction," Urban said. "Just stupid and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position."

He explained that he didn't fly back with the team following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, and instead stayed in Ohio to have dinner with family members at his restaurant, Urban Meyer's Pint House.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I stayed to see the grandkids and we all went to the dinner that night," he said. "There was a big group next to our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did."

Urban Meyer Credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty

"They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left," he continued.

Jaguars team owner Shad Khan said that he has "addressed this matter with Urban" in a statement. Said Khan, "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable."

"I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere," he added. "Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."