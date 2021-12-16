Urban Meyer Fired as Jaguars Head Coach amid Scandal-Filled First Year

Urban Meyer was accused of kicking former player Josh Lambo during a practice just a month after video footage showed the coach dancing in a bar with a woman who was not his wife

Urban Meyer, the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has been fired less than a year after joining the NFL team.

On Thursday morning, Jaguars team owner Shad Khan announced in a press release that the 57-year-old football coach was fired after failing to regain trust with the franchise.

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," Khan said. "I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen."

Darrell Bevell, the team's offensive coordinator, will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, per the release.

Meyer's exit follows a number of recent scandals, including a new report Wednesday where former player Josh Lambo — who was released from the Jaguars in October for missing his first three field-goal attempts of the season — alleges that Meyer kicked him in the leg during a practice in August.

"I'm in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back," Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times. "Urban Meyer, while I'm in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, 'Hey Dips---, make your f------ kicks!' And kicks me in the leg."

Meyer promptly denied the accusations, telling the outlet, "Josh's characterization of me and this incident is completely inaccurate, and there are eyewitnesses to refute his account. [General manager] Trent [Baalke] and I met with him on multiple occasions to encourage his performance, and this was never brought up. I was fully supportive of Josh during his time with the team and wish him nothing but the best."

Back in October, a video hit the internet of the married coach getting close to another woman at a bar in Ohio. The footage appeared to show a blonde woman dancing on Meyer's lap. Another shot showed his hand on or very near the woman's bottom.

The former coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes initially apologized after the incident, noting he spoke to both the team and his family about the video. "Just stupid and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position," he told the press at the time.

Meyer alleged that he didn't fly back with Jaguars following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in week four of the NFL season, and instead stayed in Ohio to have dinner with family members at his restaurant, Urban Meyer's Pint House. While there, Meyer claimed he went over to speak to a group that had been asking him to take pictures.

"They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left," Meyer said.

Meyer's wife Shelley, whom he has been married to since 1986, seemed to defend her husband on social media, writing in a since-deleted message, "We all make mistakes-we are all sinners. If you think you aren't? Then cast the first stone."

Leading up to Meyer's departure from the Jacksonville franchise, there was internet speculation that the incident would disrupt the team. Khan said that he had "addressed this matter with Urban" in a statement.

"Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable," the Jaguars team owner said.

"I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere," he added. "Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence seemed to stand by Meyer, though, saying, "At the end of the day, I can speak for myself for sure, and I know most of the team feels this way, he's still my head coach. I still respect him regardless of what happens," Fox News reported.

"Like I said, we're a team and we're figuring it out, so we're all good. We had a great day of practice today and we're all still working," Lawrence added.

Meyer, who joined Jacksonville in January, was previously the head football coach at the University of Florida from 2005 to 2010, and then at Ohio State from 2012 to 2018.