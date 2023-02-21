UNLV Football Player Ryan Keeler Dead at 20: 'We Are Devastated'

The 20-year-old defensive lineman, a Chicago native, died in Las Vegas on Monday

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 11:34 AM
Ryan Keeler
Ryan Keeler. Photo: UNLV Athletics

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas football team is mourning one of its own.

Ryan Keeler, a second-year at UNLV who had just transferred from Rutgers University, died on Monday, the school announced. He was 20 years old.

"We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family," Barry Odom, the UNLV football coach, said in a statement. "While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan's family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss."

No cause of death was cited in the school's statement.

Keeler, a defensive lineman, had played just one football season at UNLV this past fall, after transferring from Rutgers. The UNLV statement described him as a "highly recruited player who garnered dozens of scholarship offers out of high school," as well as a high-achieving student.

Ryan Keeler
Ryan Keeler. Twitter

Erick Harper, Director of Athletics at UNLV, said the entire school is "in mourning today over the sudden loss of one of our own."

"Words are hard to come by this evening as we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of UNLV student-athlete Ryan Keeler," said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield. "My sincere condolences are with Ryan's family, friends, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time."

Keeler's teammate, fellow defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr., shared a series of photos with the young player on Twitter in the wake of the news, sharing that he's "lost for words" at Keeler's death.

"Hurts me to even write this man rest in peace to my dawg Keeler gone way too soon man made me a better person and player everyday," Plant Jr. wrote in an Instagram story.

Another teammate, linebacker Austin Ajiake, described Keeler as "a great person."

"Never complained, had a great attitude, showed up and worked every day," Ajiake said in a statement shared with Las Vegas FOX 5's Paloma Villicana. "He was the kind of teammate you wanted around you."

Ryan Keeler
Ryan Keeler. UNLV

Ajiake added that he and Keeler, along with other teammates, would "watch film together during the season" and spent many nights making "memories" together.

"A lot of laughter and even tears at times. I will cherish them forever. His attitude was contagious and his impact will reach far more people than he could've imagined."

Keeler's high school, Nazareth Academy, located in a suburb outside of Chicago, shared a tribute to their alum on Monday night. "There are no words. Our hearts are heavy. God bless the Keeler family. We love you Ryan."

Related Articles
Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner; https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=584493987058227&set=pcb.584502773724015 Phi Delta Theta Fraternity; Arielle Anderson, a 19-year-old sophomore at Michigan State University, during her Grosse Pointe North High School prom in 2021. © Provided by the Anderson family; Alexandria Alex Verner, a junior at Michigan State University who graduated from Clawson High School in 2020. Provided By Clawson Public Schools
'Our Spartan Hearts Are Broken': Remembering the 3 Michigan State Students Killed in Monday's Mass Shooting
Arne Espeel
Arne Espeel, 25-Year-Old Belgian Soccer Player, Dies After Saving Penalty: 'This Is a Disaster'
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) looks on during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images); https://www.instagram.com/chandler_lecroy/?hl=en. Chandler LeCroy/Instagram
Georgia Football Player and Team Staffer Killed in Car Crash Hours After Championship Celebration
hunter brown
21-Year-Old Air Force Lineman Hunter Brown Dies After Medical Emergency: 'Incredible Young Man'
Funeral and memorial costs for Sione Veikoso
BYU Football Player, 22, Dead After Wall Collapses at a Hawaii Home: 'He Was a Gentle Giant'
Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) returns to the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 20-16 Lions Falcons Football, Atlanta, United States - 26 Dec 2021
Former NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25, was Expecting Child with Girlfriend: 'Gone Too Soon'
Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Linemen Devin Willock (77) after the college football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 02, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga
Georgia's Devin Willock Shared Love to Fan in Final Tweet Before Fatal Car Crash: A 'Special Thank U'
https://twitter.com/samuelwestmore2/media samuel westmoreland 8 Photos & videos See new Tweets samuel westmoreland @samuelwestmore2
Mississippi State Football Player Samuel Westmoreland Dead at 18: 'A Tremendous Young Man'
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) in action against Rutgers during an NCAA football game, in Piscataway, N.J Iowa Rutgers Football, Piscataway, United States - 24 Sep 2022
Iowa Star Jack Campbell's Grandfather Hit by Van and Killed Hours Before the Music City Bowl
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
An Artist, a Shakespeare Buff and an 'Infectious Personality': Here Are the U. Virginia Shooting Victims
Avery Henry
Ohio State's Avery Henry Announces Bone Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Will Fight This!'
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
'They Succeeded Both on and Off the Field': UVA Football Players Remembered with Online Fundraisers
Virginia Cavaliers cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown in the second half during a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Scott Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
University of Virginia Football Cancels Final Home Game Following the Shooting Deaths of Three Players
Kyron Peters, Courtney Hughes
Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas
Louis Orr
Former Knicks Player Louis Orr Dead at 64: 'A Wonderful Man Taken from Us All Too Soon'
Adrian Dingle Dead
Former NFL Defensive End and Clemson University Athlete Adrian Dingle Dead at 45